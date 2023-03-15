The best three weeks of college basketball are upon us as the NCAA tournament begins. Prepare now for friends and coworkers complaining that their bracket is busted as upsets abound,
There’s also a danger as the tournament progresses: gambling addiction.
The Problem Gambling Help Network of West Virginia in cooperation with the National Council on Problem Gambling has dedicated March as Problem Gambling Awareness Month. They define problem gambling as all gambling behavior patterns that compromise, disrupt or damage personal, family or vocational pursuits
At least 1 in 50 adults in West Virginia will experience problem gambling, according to the Problem Gambling Help Network. It is also becoming an increasingly concerning issue among adolescents, the network says.
That’s understandable. Gambling once was considered a sin, but state governments decided that sin pays. Thus we had “sin taxes” on alcohol and tobacco. State lotteries evolved from scratch-off tickets to online games such as Powerball. Casinos that once were limited to Las Vegas and Atlantic City are now within an easy drive of most people.
West Virginia has an entire scholarship program funded by limited video lottery machines, which were illegal until their presence could no longer be overlooked and the possibility for state revenue was too great.
After the Black Sox scandal in the 1919 World Series, sports leagues did their best to distance themselves from any connection to gambling. A few years ago the possible revenue from an alliance with gambling became too tempting to bear, so now Major League Baseball teams allow wagering in their ballparks.
In short, gambling has gone from a sin to a national pastime.
Problem Gambling Awareness Month is designed to coincide each year with March Madness, during which Americans are expected to wager more than $3 billion. Sports bettors are at particularly high-risk for developing a gambling problem, according to the Problem Gambling Help Network.
“According to the National Survey on Gambling Attitudes and Gambling Experiences 2.0, four out of five sports bettors reported often needing to gamble more for the same feeling of excitement. In West Virginia, most helpline calls are from people who gamble at neighborhood video poker machines or on sports or casinos on their mobile devices,” a release from the Problem Gambling Help Network says.
State lotteries urge people to play responsibly. That’s good advice.
Jennifer Davis-Walton, director of the Problem Gambling Help Network of West Virginia, said, “If you spend more time or money than you’d like, and you’ve tried to unsuccessfully to quit on your own, call us before it gets worse. Most people who receive our services can quit gambling within six months.”
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net. Help is available.
