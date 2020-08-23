This time of year, school buses are supposed to be running on the streets, highways and back roads of West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky. This year, bus drivers are finding August to be like any other summer month.
The start of the school year is supposed to be a time of certainty. This year it’s been anything but certain, thanks to COVID-19.
Back-to-school shopping? Not so urgent. Fall sports? They’ll be back, but not in the normal fashion. Kids getting back together with their friends after several weeks apart? Not likely until September or -- in some cases -- October at the earliest.
Last week, the board of education in the Chesapeake-Union Exempted Village School District voted to make all classes online only for the first nine weeks of the year. That’s a quarter of the school year.
As reported by The Herald-Dispatch writer Tim Stephens, board president Arthur Suiter said the implementation of remote learning was a difficult decision -- the toughest he’s made in 21 years on the board. He added that there is just no way to meet Lawrence County Health Department guidelines regarding social distancing, seating and contact tracing in a district with about 1,400 students.
About 24 hours later, the Logan County (West Virginia) Board of Education decided that students there will not attend school in classrooms when the academic year begins Sept. 8, assuming West Virginia allows schools to open by then. Logan County has the highest COVID-19 infection rate in the state.
Under state rules, schools in Logan County may not reopen until the infection rate drops below a certain level for a rolling period of seven days.
People who were not already practicing homeschooling or virtual learning -- and that’s the vast majority of residents of the Tri-State and West Virginia as a whole -- find that these delays in returning to the classroom are throwing their lives into uncertainty. They believe their children learn better in a classroom under the personal guidance of a teacher.
But what else are schools to do?
The American education system is built on having students gathered into a central location where they will be taught as a group. School systems haven’t had time in the past six months to shift that paradigm to where school buildings function primarily as hubs of distance-based learning. Neither have many families.
So far, Chesapeake and Logan County are the outliers in the question of when and how public education can resume. Most schools plan to return soon with a blend of in-classroom and distance-based learning.
Parents have difficult choices to make in whether to send their children back to school for two days a week, five days a week or not at all. In modern America’s judgmental culture, people who take differing positions on this will be tempted to criticize other parents, governors, health departments and others for the decisions they make. They will criticize even the need to make a decision. That’s not how to get through the present problem.
The worst-case scenario is that 2020-21 becomes a lost school year. Too many families could give up on virtual learning and do only the minimum until normal is back. That would be a terrible mistake, but it’s one schools and their communities should prepare for.