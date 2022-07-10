The speed limit on two of Huntington’s busiest streets has dropped from 35 to 25 mph. The idea is to slow down traffic to make 3rd and 5th avenues safer for pedestrians in the Marshall University area.
Pedestrian traffic in that area is a problem for both pedestrians and vehicle operators. Traffic usually exceeds the posted speed limit. Meanwhile, crosswalks are few for pedestrians who must cross four lanes of high-speed traffic.
Steps are being taken to make things safer for pedestrians. The city and Marshall police have promised to enforce the new limit from 6th Street to 20th Street once the state Division of Highways installs signs notifying vehicle operators of the change.
“The speed limit reduction, crosswalk and awareness campaign are the result of ongoing discussions among Mayor Steve Williams, Marshall University administrators and officials with the West Virginia Division of Highways following a tragic incident in November 2021 in which a Marshall University student was struck and killed by an oncoming vehicle in the 1800 block of 3rd Avenue,” a statement released jointly by the Division of Highways, the City of Huntington and Marshall last week said.
The arrangement of streets and speed limits in the campus area was done before Marshall outgrew the area bounded by Hal Greer Boulevard, 5th Avenue, 20th Street and 3rd Avenue. As the university continues to grow and take in more properties outside those old borders, pedestrian traffic patterns will change as more students and employees cross those streets.
The problem is that those streets are also among the main routes through town, so vehicles of all legal sizes use them at speeds above the posted limits. Meanwhile, students often take chances crossing those streets so they can save a little time.
Just as vehicle speed is being addressed, so, too, is pedestrian awareness. This fall, Marshall will implement a pedestrian safety awareness campaign targeting students and employees. The campaign will align with other similar initiatives at universities across the country and will also include information from the West Virginia Department of Transportation, according to last week’s joint statement.
In addition to traditional public awareness strategies such as posters and public service announcements, every faculty member will be asked to discuss pedestrian safety in their classrooms during the first days of classes, complete with materials provided by the university.
Speed limit reductions and the pedestrian safety awareness campaign are parts of an overall strategy to reduce the likelihood of more accidents in the Marshall area.
The first part of that effort has been completed. The city and Marshall cooperated to build a crosswalk median on 20th Street. The median provides a safe area for pedestrians to stand while crossing the wide street.
More is to come. Pedestrians and vehicle operators must learn to co-exist and watch out for each other. It’s the only way to avoid needless injury and death in the part of Huntington where high-speed traffic and inattentive or risk-taking pedestrians are most likely to interact.