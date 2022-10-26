With absentee balloting in West Virginia having already begun and early voting in person beginning today, decision time is upon residents of the Mountain State, just as it is in Ohio, Kentucky and elsewhere in the nation.
With no statewide offices on the ballot this year in West Virginia, all races are on the district or local level. In this area, three House races will indicate how voters feel about the Republican supermajority in the Legislature.
In the 26th District, which covers northern Wayne County and southwestern Cabell County, there is an incumbent Democrat and a Republican challenger — something that flips the script when considering the overwhelming GOP majority in the Capitol. But it’s not like Delegate Ric Griffith is an entrenched politician. He’s finishing his first term in the House. Challenger Jeff Maynard is seeking his first term there.
Both say they want to find ways to make West Virginia more attractive to businesses and decrease population loss, but it could take time. They say keeping residents in the state and attracting new ones would require investing in projects like broadband and the state’s educators, improving infrastructure and developing plans to combat drug abuse in the community. The choice between the two could come down to strengthening the majority by voting Republican or keeping the GOP on its best behavior by retaining a Democrat there.
In the 23rd District and in the 26th District, the choices are more distinct.
Republican incumbent Evan Worrell faces Democrat Karen Nance in the 23rd District, which covers southern Cabell County. Worrell, from Barboursville, is his party’s assistant majority whip. He says the most important issues in this race are economic development, taxes and roads. Nance, also from Barboursville, says economic development must be a priority and adds that she also is focused on child and family issues.
In the 26th District, the choice comes down to two physicians with different political philosophies: incumbent Matt Rohrbach, a Republican, and Sydnee Smirl McElroy, a Democrat. Rohrbach is seeking his fifth term.
The Herald-Dispatch is not endorsing any candidates in this election. Instead, it is providing information for voters to make their best decisions based on which candidates fit their needs, wants and hopes. Information about candidates can be found at www.herald-dispatch.com/elections.
