Putnam County officials gathered Monday as U.S. Rep. Carol Miller toured the Marshall Health facility at Teays Valley. The conversation centered on strategic health care priorities and economic development opportunities.
For years, Putnam County economic development was based on its location near Charleston. Much of its population growth came from people who worked in Kanawha County but who preferred to live in Putnam County. The arrival of Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia and smaller industrial facilities in the Eleanor area helped make the county a place to both work and live.
At Monday’s get-together, Putnam County Commissioner Ron Foster said the growth in Putnam County could be seen just outside of the Marshall Health facility, where Frito-Lay is building a 70,000-square-foot distribution center near the Interstate 64 Teays Valley interchange. The project will cost Frito-Lay $11.5 million and employ 100 to 150 people when done.
“We are obviously growing here in Putnam County, and we want our health care to keep up,” Foster said. “We are excited to have Marshall Health here and excited that they are planning to expand.”
Foster said Putnam County is looking at putting sewer and water in the area along the western side of the Kanawha River bridge near Toyota so the county can benefit from the Nucor steel mill that has been announced for Mason County. The Nucor site is less than 20 miles from Toyota.
Economic development in this area is a regional concern. The benefits of development are regional. Nucor will provide an economic boost to a wide region, as Toyota has.
Cabell County has benefited from the presence of Marshall University and its Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. The regional retail hub in the Barboursville area has helped, too. Changes in laws regarding medical cannabis has allowed that industry to grow in northern Cabell County.
Wayne County lags behind Cabell, Putnam and Mason counties in part because so much time and money was put into the Heartland Intermodal Gateway at Prichard, which turned out to be a bust. Finding a new developer to take advantage of that investment hasn’t been easy.
New industries will help, but keeping existing ones healthy and competitive is important, too. How to do all that is a common question, but the answers are complex. They usually involve infrastructure, workforce development, education, taxes and available sites, among other things. Access to green energy is a demand of many new and expanding industries.
The Legislature is getting ready for the sprint to the end of its 60-day regular session. Lawmakers must ask themselves whether individual pieces of legislation will improve the business climate for employers and workers or if some would be deterrents.
It’s such a simple concept, but one so often ignored.