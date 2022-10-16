The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Mountain Health Network adds Pleasant Valley Hospital photo.jpg
Buy Now

Kevin Yingling, chief executive officer of Mountain Health Network, announces Pleasant Valley Hospital as a new member of the organization during a special event Thursday at the Harley Community Center in Point Pleasant, W.Va.

 Fred Pace | The Herald-Dispatch

Pleasant Valley Hospital in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, was officially welcomed into the Huntington-based Mountain Health Network last week. It was a reminder of the changing business model of acute care hospitals in smaller communities in this region.

Pleasant Valley had been affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital, a member of the Mountain Health Network. Pleasant Valley signed a letter of intent in June to be acquired by Mountain Health, and the acquisition was completed this month.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you