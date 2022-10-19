The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BLOX cabell county courthouse 2.jpg

The Cabell County Courthouse is shown in this file photo.  

 The Herald-Dispatch file photo

This is a different election for seats on the Cabell County Commission. The death of Commissioner Nancy Cartmill earlier this year left one seat vacant for the remaining four years of her term. Meanwhile, one commissioner is up for re-election to a second six-year term. Thus, voters will choose between two candidates for each seat up for election.

The Herald-Dispatch is not endorsing any candidates in the county commission races. It has, however, met with all four, and it’s clear voters have a choice in the direction they want the commission to go.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you