This is a different election for seats on the Cabell County Commission. The death of Commissioner Nancy Cartmill earlier this year left one seat vacant for the remaining four years of her term. Meanwhile, one commissioner is up for re-election to a second six-year term. Thus, voters will choose between two candidates for each seat up for election.
The Herald-Dispatch is not endorsing any candidates in the county commission races. It has, however, met with all four, and it’s clear voters have a choice in the direction they want the commission to go.
At its most basic level, the job of the county commission is to make sure the other elected officials in the courthouse have the resources they need to do their jobs. That includes providing space and budgets for them to operate. After those basic duties are attended to, commissioners can engage in other activities, such as economic development.
Both races pit Democrats who are experienced in courthouse operations against younger Republican opponents who would bring what they have learned in the business world to the office.
In the election for the unexpired term, Huntington City Councilman Bob Bailey is up against House of Delegates member John Mandt Jr.
In his long political career, Bailey, 82, has been a commissioner, a sheriff and a city councilman. He has served on numerous boards and commissions.
“People ask me why I won’t retire. They won’t let me retire,” Bailey said.
Bailey said he has had a hand in building many improvements in Cabell County. “I’m a guy who likes to build things,” he says. And he has plans for at least one more — an EMS station in the Green Bottom area, which is now served by a station 12 miles away in Guyandotte and has one of the most hazardous roads in the region in West Virginia 2.
Bailey says he has built six ambulance stations, three senior citizen centers, the 911 building in Huntington and water and sewer extensions.
He also said this is his last political campaign.
“This is my last run,” he said.
By contrast, Mandt, 59, is in his second two-year term in the House of Delegates. He is giving up his seat so he can run for the commission. He is the third-generation owner of Stewart’s Original Hot Dogs in Huntington.
Mandt said his goal as a commissioner is to respect the past while moving into the future. As a steward of tax dollars, one goal is to sell off non-performing assets. If a piece of county-owned property is not being used, it should be sold, he said.
Mandt said the situation with the sale of land occupied by the airport at Lesage was not handled well by the commission. The county may have leased the land for too little, and the airport may have been a financial liability, but the commission should have honored its lease with the airport operator instead of trying to evict him from the property, Mandt said. The mistake occurred years ago in leasing the property instead of selling it outright, Mandt said.
“I don’t think that was a good business deal from the outset,” he said.
While his platform calls for disposing of unneeded property, Mandt said he favors building a justice center to house family court, magistrate offices and other county offices that are outgrowing their space in the courthouse.
In many other issues the two candidates have similar views. Bailey brings plans and experience. Mandt brings his own vision of what projects the county should embark upon in the next four years. This election comes down to which person, which approach or which party voters want.
