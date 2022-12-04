GreenPower Motor Co. says its electric school buses passed their first test in real-world conditions that included service in Cabell County.
GreenPower issued a news release Friday saying its buses performed well in road tests in three West Virginia counties.
For six weeks, three GreenPower buses were used on selected daily routes in Cabell, Kanawha and Mercer counties. The buses traveled through differing terrain and weather conditions in both city and rural routes. The buses also were used in after-school activities, transporting football teams and gear to games, according to GreenPower.
The press release quoted Tim Hardesty, deputy superintendent of Cabell County schools, saying, “We were pleased with the training and service support provided by the GreenPower team. As a new technology, this was our first experience with an electric bus, and it was a very good one.”
There are a few things to consider in all this as officials in Cabell County and elsewhere consider how much of their fleets to convert to electric power.
First, the Greenpower buses in the first trial are the flatnose variety known as transits to Type D buses as opposed to the more conventional longnose buses known as Type C. Transits are most useful in urban or suburban routes, as they can carry more passengers and have tighter turning radii than conventionals. On the other hand, for mechanical reasons they are rarely used on rural routes. Other manufacturers produce Type C electric buses that will need to be tried on West Virginia roads the same as the Greenpower buses were before counties decide whether to invest heavily in them.
Then there’s the cost. Electric buses cost more than those using fossil fuel. While the costs of an electric bus might be lower in the long term, the upfront costs can still be a problem.
The biggest problem for now is the same one holding back large-scale conversion of cars and pickup trucks to battery power: range.
“School districts saw between 110 and 150 miles per full charge, depending on conditions and operator tendencies, allowing them in some cases to only charge the bus overnight,” GreenPower CEO and Chairman Fraser Atkinson said in the release.
That’s a nice spin, but 150 miles on a full charge wouldn’t get a bus from Huntington to Beckley and back.
The second round of testing is underway in Grant, Monongalia and Ohio counties. GreenPower is also testing a smaller van-based bus in Clay County.
Despite pressure from various groups to convert the nation’s motor vehicle fleet to battery power quickly, there are many questions that remain to be answered before such a drastic change can come to pass. Among others, some school districts are experimenting with buses burning propane, gasoline or compressed natural gas as an alternative to diesel fuel, which produces more pollution and is more expensive to maintain with recent emission standards.
Nevertheless, the testing underway in West Virginia should provide answers to the question of what kind of vehicles will carry our children and what tradeoffs are involved.
