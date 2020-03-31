The old Cabell County Jail is about to meet the wrecking ball. The jail’s demise will mark the end of an era, one that likely won’t be coming back for a while.
At one time, each county had its own jail. Jails held people who were detained pending trial. Usually those trials were in circuit court, but in the Cabell County Jail’s case, they could be used to house people facing charges in federal court, also.
Each jail had a story to tell. Locally, people remember when one sheriff decided to calm intoxicated inmates by painting the holding cell pink. Pink was supposed to soothe a drunk, he was told. Instead, the pink walls agitated them, so the cell had to be repainted.
The end for county jails began in the late 1970s and early 1980s when it became obvious county commissions did not have the resources to operate jails that could meet ever-stricter federal standards. The Cabell County Jail was one that suffered from overcrowding and other problems. An audit by the U.S. Department of Justice in the 1980s found that only one county jail in West Virginia met federal standards, and that wasn’t Cabell’s.
Thus, West Virginia now has the regional jail system, which is operated by the state. The Western Regional Jail at Barboursville opened in December 2003. At that time the Cabell County Jail closed.
Since then the old building has been used mostly for storage and office space. Now its end is near.
Last week, the Cabell County Commission awarded a contract of $198,000 to Raze International of Shadyside, Ohio, to demolish the old jail. Work is expected to begin in June, weather and delays from the novel coronavirus permitting. Raze is also to perform asbestos abatement.
Demolition of the old jail will leave a gap along 7th Street between 4th and 5th avenues. It will also leave a gap in options available to the county commission.
As long as the old jail stood, there was always talk of using the old jail as a way of avoiding the escalating costs of the regional jail system. Never mind that Cabell County would not have the resources to build or operate its own jail that could meet federal standards.
Demolition means the county cannot use the old jail as a relief valve from regional jail costs. As fate would have it, the regional jail system now has the same overcrowding problems that the old county jails had, but that’s the state’s problem to solve, not Cabell County’s.
Whatever the county puts on the jail site once demolition is done, it should match the architecture of the courthouse. The courthouse is a beautiful building. An addition common to the 1970s and 1980s, where brick-and-concrete additions were placed on old-style buildings even if their architectural styles did not match, cannot be allowed.
Few people if any will mourn the loss of the old jail. May its replacement — whatever that is, if anything — be something the community can be proud of.