Following are endorsements of The Herald-Dispatch editorial board for races in Congress, the Legislature and selected other contested primaries.
Usually, endorsements are made after candidates meet with the editorial board. Because that was not possible in this election cycle because of coronavirus precautions, endorsements listed below are based on candidates’ records and information they submitted.
U.S. Senate: Shelley Moore Capito, Republican; Richie Robb, Democrat. Both Capito and Robb have records they can stand on in their current or previous elected positions.
U.S. House of Representatives, 3rd District: Carol Miller, Republican; Paul Davis, Democrat. There is a bit of pragmatism in these choices. They are running in the 3rd District. After the House is reapportioned following this year’s census, there probably won’t be a 3rd District in the 2022 election. Thus, the Huntington area needs strong candidates now who can win in November and on into November 2022.
State Senate, 5th District: Republican, no endorsement due to lack of sufficient information. Whoever voters choose will face a difficult challenge in unseating incumbent Sen. Robert Plymale, who has done a good job for his district during his time in the Legislature.
House of Delegates, 16th District (elect three): Democrats Sean Hornbuckle and Anna Lewis; Republicans Mark Bates and Daniel Linville. These candidates stand out the most among those listed on the ballot.
House of Delegates, 19th District (elect two): Democrat Ric Griffith; no Republicans endorsed. Again, this is from lack of enough knowledge to separate candidates.
Cabell County magistrate, Division 4 (nonpartisan, elect one): Both Kim Wolfe or Carl Eastham are worthy candidates.
Cabell County magistrate, Division 6 (nonpartisan, elect one): Mike McCarthy.
Huntington Mayor: Republican, Scott Caserta. Incumbent Mayor Steve Williams is running unopposed on the Democratic Party ticket. Caserta has served on the city council and is the most knowledgeable of the Republican candidates. A race between Williams and Caserta would give city residents two strong candidates with differing visions for the city and approaches to government.
Cabell County levy renewals: For the levies. All levies up for renewal do good work in improving the lives of county residents and thus merit renewal.
These are the recommendations of the editorial board, whose names are listed elsewhere on this page. Not all endorsements were unanimous, and there are differing opinions among the members about the candidates who were endorsed. In the end, endorsements came down to the candidates who editorial board members had sufficient knowledge of — and even faith in — to best fulfill the duties of the elected offices listed above.
Whether you agree or disagree with this list, the important thing is to make your opinion known at the only place that counts — the voting booth.