A smokestack stands at a coal plant in Delta, Utah, in 2022. The Environmental Protection Agency issued a final rule Wednesday to restrict smokestack emissions from power plants and other industrial sources that burden downwind areas with smog-causing pollution they can’t control.
How much of a good neighbor must the Ohio Valley be to the Northeast when it comes to smokestack emissions from power plants and factories? Better than it has been, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
Last week, the EPA issued the final version of its “good neighbor” rule, which further limits emissions of nitrogen oxide and other pollutants from power plants and industrial facilities to improve air quality for people who live downwind from them in other states.
According to the EPA, the new rule will save thousands of lives, keep tens of thousands of people out of the hospital, prevent millions of asthma attacks and reduce sick days.
“Every community deserves fresh air to breathe. We know air pollution doesn’t stop at the state line,’’ EPA Administrator Michael Regan in announcing the rule.
The sarcastic first response is to ask if thousands of people in New York have died from pollution that came from West Virginia, what are their names?
A more realistic response is to ask what this rule will do to the electricity supply in this region. According to the Associated Press, Regan dismissed complaints by West Virginia Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito that the rule could threaten electricity affordability and reliability here and elsewhere.
Manchin asked Regan to delay enforcing the rule.
“Today’s reckless decision by the EPA totally disregards 23 states’ existing plans to address ozone levels and completely ignores warnings from electricity reliability experts, elected officials and key manufacturing industries. This Administration is determined to advance a progressive, radical climate agenda,” Manchin said.
“By EPA’s own analysis, the Good Neighbor Rule will drive up West Virginians’ electricity prices and cause premature closures of baseload power plants during a time when households are already facing high inflation and increasing energy costs. This destructive and rushed regulation will also target industrial sources, including iron, steel, cement and concrete manufacturers — all critical to building and maintaining American infrastructure. We know these costs will ultimately be passed along to consumers, and I’m ashamed this Administration is yet again pursuing a partisan agenda without any empathy for the pain it will inflict on American citizens.”
Clear air rules don’t exist in a vacuum. This rule discourages the use of coal as a power source, and it creates a new challenge to a power grid that is asked to supply more electricity from sources that are not as reliable 24/7.
This “good neighbor” rule would not have been made final without the approval of the White House. Coal state senators can complain, but the administration has made its position clear on the use of coal to generate electricity.
Barring action by Congress to overturn the good neighbor rule, this region could see more strain on its power grid. If Manchin and Capito are really against the rule, they should take steps immediately to prevent its implementation.
