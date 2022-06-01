The end of COVID pandemic restrictions has helped bring an old problem back to West Virginia’s highways. The number of people dying in traffic accidents is on the rise again, although the trend began before the pandemic.
The National HIghway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that 293 people died in traffic accidents in West Virginia last year, up from 267 in the pandemic year of 2020 and 260 in pre-pandemic 2019. Fatalities on Mountain State roads had been in decline before the past two years. According to the Federal Highway Administration, 332 people died in traffic accidents in West Virginia in 2013. That had fallen to 269 in 2016 but jumped back up to 304 in 2017, followed by 294 in 2018.
Nationally, traffic fatalities in 2021 numbered 42,915, an increase of more than 4,000 over 2020 and almost 6,900 over 2019, and the highest number since 2005, according to the NHTSA.
Numbers released by the NHTSA show the largest increase in traffic fatalities from 2020 to 2021 being in the 35-to 44 age group, with a 15% increase as compared with the 25-to-34 age group, which had a 10% increase. The NHTSA did not release comparisons for people younger than 25.
Among the few improvements seen in fatality rates: Fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled in 2021 was down slightly last year, from 1.34 in 2020 to 1.33 in 2021. That rate increased in the first quarter of 2021; it decreased in the remaining three quarters, providing a small measure of optimism that things are getting better.
In West Virginia the number of pedestrians killed in traffic accidents doubled last year, from 18 in 2020 to 36 in 2022. The higher number was closer to the 32 pedestrian fatalities reported in pre-pandemic 2019.
Stepping back from the numbers, it’s clear that drivers, motorcyclists, cyclists and pedestrians must step up their efforts to be safe on the road. Sometimes it’s not easy for one driver to be safe while others don’t see the need. Here in the Tri-State, we have construction zones to contend with. Pedestrians walk along roads built for traffic speed, not for the safety of bicyclists or walkers. It’s not unusual to see pedestrians walking at night while wearing all-black or dark clothing with no reflective material.
Worse, speed is a factor. People get behind the wheel here and they feel the need for speed. The lack of law enforcement presence on some roads, such as Interstate 64 and W.Va. Route 2, only fuels that urge to drive faster than what is safe.
Until they are improved, our highways, back roads and city streets are what they are. It’s up to us as drivers to make them as safe as we can. Awareness and courtesy can go a long way toward reducing the number of accidents, injuries and fatalities on our roads.