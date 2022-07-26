The Jan. 6 committee hearings and the Supreme Court abortion decision have dominated the headlines the past few weeks, but two events scheduled for this week will have far more immediate impact on the lives of most people here in the Tri-State.
The Federal Reserve meets Wednesday to consider another increase in interest rates. According to the Associated Press, most economists expect the Fed to announce its second 0.75% point increase in its short-term rate in a row. The Fed hasn’t done that since 1994. The increase would put the Fed’s benchmark rate in a range of 2.25% to 2.5%, the highest level since 2018, according to the AP.
The increase would be the Fed’s latest attempt to slow down the rate of inflation without sending the economy into a deep recession. Speaking of which, on Thursday the Department of Labor is to release its estimates of the nation’s economic output in the second quarter of the year. According to the AP, some economists forecast it may show a contraction for the second quarter in a row. The economy shrank 1.6% in the January-March quarter. Two straight negative readings is considered a recession, although some economists are reluctant to use that word in this case, the AP reports.
In the Tri-State, economic signals are mixed. Supply chain issues are still a problem. The price of gasoline has gone down about 50 cents a gallon the past two weeks, but it’s still much higher than it was a year ago, and the price of diesel fuel remains high. West Virginia’s official unemployment rate was 3.6% in June. Employers say they can’t get enough people to apply for some jobs, and when they can, too many can’t pass a drug test.
Some experts expect the inflation rate in July to be less than in previous months. That would be good, but it would be a small victory. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a person would have needed $1,062 in June 2022 to have had the same buying power as $1,000 in December 2021. How long will it take working people to catch up to that inflation rate, not to mention inflation likely to come in the last six months of this year?
Ronald Reagan won the presidency in part by asking, “Are you better off today than you were four years ago?” A dozen years later, Bill Clinton used a similar tactic when his campaign adopted the phrase “It’s the economy, stupid.” With so many things going in the background that affect this group or fire up that group, the economy — buying and selling; making a living — affects us all.
The Fed’s choice this week could come down to inflation or recession. Neither is a good alternative. West Virginia and similar places where relatively few people are affluent enough to avoid the worst of either will likely bear most of the burden. It’s happened before, and it will probably happen again.
