A year ago, few Americans outside the veterinary medicine field had heard of the animal tranquilizer xylazine. On Wednesday, the Office of National Drug Control Policy designated xylazine as an “emerging threat” when it’s mixed with fentanyl.
Dr. Rahul Gupta, director of the drug policy office, said his office is requesting $11 million as part of its budget to develop a strategy to tackle the drug’s spread. Plans include developing an antidote, learning more about how it is introduced into illicit drug supplies so that can be disrupted, and looking into whether Congress should classify it as a controlled substance, according to the Associated Press.
Xylazine is a sedative used by veterinarians on large animals such as horses. In the past few years, it has been added to fentanyl, which itself is added to heroin to boost its high. Xylazine — also known by the slang term “tranq” — is not approved for use in humans, but at the same time it’s not a controlled substance.
As with fentanyl, some users might not be aware they are injecting themselves with such a dangerous substance.
First responders and others have known for months that xylazine has been in the Tri-State area for a while. It has shown up in toxicology reports on autopsies of users of illegal drugs, and medical personnel have identified its use by the presence of necrotic lesions — dark patches of rotting flesh — on drug users.
Until recently, test strips had not been available to detect the presence of xylazine in heroin the way they had been available to detect fentanyl. As reported by The Herald-Dispatch’s Sarah Ingram this week, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department would like to acquire test strips for xylazine, but funding is a problem at present. Dr. Michael Kilkenny, the department’s CEO and health officer, said the department will explore grant opportunities and other options to purchase the strips.
Strips are expected to cost about $2 each. Kilkenny told Ingram the cost of strips to allow injection drug users in Huntington and Cabell County to test frequently would be significant.
“To adequately distribute test strips across what is actually a pretty large population of injection drug users so that they can test frequently the supply of drug that they’re getting, that’s a very expensive preposition,” he said. “Safety and saved lives are worth those kinds of intervention, but there are limits to what we can do and the timing of when we can do it.”
Xylazine is a relatively new drug in the illegal trade, but it has been in use long enough to cause or contribute to thousands of overdose deaths nationally. Government machinery moves much more slowly than what can be necessary to prevent the spread of drugs such as xylazine. And technology, such as as test strips, takes time to develop and deploy, as the Cabell-Huntington Health Department knows well.
At least steps are being taken at the national level to help slow the spread of this latest threat. The $11 million Gupta wants to develop a strategy is only an early step in the work to be done.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.