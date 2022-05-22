Floods are probably the most common natural disaster in the Mountain State. There’s a correlation between mountainous terrain and a climate prone to large spring rainstorms and floods. The state’s history reflects that. The Ohio River flood of 1937, the Tug Valley flood of 1977, the 1985 flood in the eastern part of the state and the 2016 floods in southern West Virginia, particularly along the Elk River, testify to that.
People in one of Huntington’s oldest residential areas got a taste of that on May 6, when a downpour led to flooding along Fourpole Creek. People upstream of Huntington in rural Cabell County also were hit hard by that flood. While the May 6 flood in Huntington won’t go down in history as one of West Virginia’s worst floods, it was a traumatic event to the people affected by it — the same as with victims of many flash floods on small streams throughout West Virginia.
So, what do we do about it?
On large streams, the answer has been building floodwalls and flood control dams. After the Tug Valley flood, the federal government built floodwalls to protect Williamson and Matewan. Those projects took years. Williamson’s floodwall was completed in 1991 and Matewan’s in 1997. R.D. Bailey Dam near Justice protects Guyandotte River communities such as Gilbert, Man and Logan. In Wayne County, the East Lynn and Beech Fork dams protect communities in the Twelvepole Creek watershed.
On smaller streams the solutions are more complicated. Representatives of several agencies met in Charleston last week to begin work on developing a new statewide flood control plan. Will it make a difference? Time and weather will tell.
The big problem with flood prevention is that it’s so easy to forget. It’s on so many minds in the Huntington area now because of what happened May 6, but when the next news cycle comes around, when another problem surfaces, it will be forgotten. There will be a busy day of drug overdoses, or crime will surge or someone will complain about something going on in schools. When that happens, no one who lives outside the floodplain will remember the need to clear a stream channel or prevent more building in a floodplain.
Storms happen, and flooding often follows. It’s easy to blame things out of our local communities’ control, such as global climate change. It’s easy to blame our neighbors upstream for replacing woodlands with paved parking lots. It’s not so easy to check stream channels regularly for obstructions or to tell people they can’t build on their property that might be in a floodplain or to tell people they must move. How often do people running for city, county or state office list flood prevention among their priorities?
Until flood prevention on small streams moves higher on agencies’ priority lists, West Virginians will endure this problem again and again.