We’re in the period between Thanksgiving and Christmas, when people look for ways to help children and others who are in need. The Tri-State has many options for those who want to help. The Facing Hunger Foodbank is one of them.
As reported by long-time journalist James E. Casto in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday, the Huntington-based food bank was feeding 116,000 people in its 17-county service area in three states in March. By the end of April, that figure had increased by roughly 50%.
“Many businesses were being forced to close, people were losing their jobs and no longer were able to put food on their tables,” Cynthia Kirkhart, the food bank’s executive director since 2014, told Casto. “We quickly found we were seeing thousands of people, many of them seniors, we had never seen before.”
Nor was the soaring demand for food the only challenge the food bank faced as a result of the virus, Casto reported. The pandemic shattered the food industry’s supply chain. Supermarket shelves quickly emptied, and a food industry that had generously donated products to food banks were no longer able to do so.
This came as the demand for the food bank’s services had been increasing for other reasons.
“In 2018, we distributed more than 7.4 million pounds of food,” Kirkhart said. “In 2019, we distributed 11.5 million pounds. This year, with two months left to go, we’ve already topped 13 million pounds. But we may be reaching the upper limit of what we can do with our present staff and warehouse space.”
The pandemic has created several problems for the food bank. One is that providing food to more people requires more labor to store, prepare and deliver food packages. The West Virginia National Guard stepped in to help.
Another problem has been how to distribute food without exposing food bank workers or food recipients to the coronavirus. That required a change in how the food bank’s mobile pantries operated.
“Previously, we would put, say, 10,000 pounds of assorted food items on a truck and take it to a rural community. We had buggies, and people could take them from station to station, selecting the items they wanted. Then we would help them load it into their car or truck,” Kirkhart said. “With the pandemic, we had to change that model. We started pre-packing everything. Kroger, which has always helped us in so many ways, provided potatoes, apples and other perishables. We boxed it all up and had people drive through and collect it. It was all touch-free.”
The pandemic put a burden on the Facing Hunger Foodbank, but it and others responded in ways to ensure that burden was not passed on to the people the food bank helps.
If you’re looking for a place to help your neighbors who are facing money problems, the Facing Hunger Foodbank is always a good place to start. To learn more about how to donate money or to have fun and creative ways to encourage donations of food, go to facinghunger.org for details.