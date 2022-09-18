The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Last week, work crews from the City of Huntington began the long and difficult process of clearing the Fourpole Creek stream channel of logs and other large debris. It was only the first step of a long process that is needed to minimize flood damage in the watershed.

Floods are common in West Virginia, whether we’re talking about the May flood that damaged homes, churches and businesses in the Fourpole watershed or the March 1997 flood that inundated large parts of Milton or the 1996 flood in the Elk River watershed that the people there are still recovering from.

