Last week, work crews from the City of Huntington began the long and difficult process of clearing the Fourpole Creek stream channel of logs and other large debris. It was only the first step of a long process that is needed to minimize flood damage in the watershed.
Floods are common in West Virginia, whether we’re talking about the May flood that damaged homes, churches and businesses in the Fourpole watershed or the March 1997 flood that inundated large parts of Milton or the 1996 flood in the Elk River watershed that the people there are still recovering from.
Dealing with floods on big rivers is easy. Dams to prevent heavy runoff from inundating large areas and floodwalls to protect incorporated communities in the floodplain can take care of most of the problem, although designing those projects, securing funding and actual construction takes years.
Dealing with floods along smaller streams is far more difficult, but those floods are no less life-changing or deadly than floods on the rivers. This spring and summer have been difficult for this region, as sporadic heavy rains have caused a cycle of flooding not seen in years. Sometimes one rain follows another so soon that the ground has not had time to dry out, meaning more runoff flows into already streams still carrying off water from the first rain.
As noted by The Herald-Dispatch reporter Courtney Hessler in an article last week, only a fraction of a complex 2004 flood protection plan is still being adhered to in West Virginia, leaving residents vulnerable as flooding incidents increase across the state. The key word in that sentence is “complex.” The more complex the solution, the more difficult and time-consuming is the solution.
Fourpole’s problems aren’t that difficult to describe. Over time the channel has been cluttered with debris — some of it so large it takes specialized equipment to remove. Property owners have filled in the floodplain, which forces larger amounts of water downstream into neighborhoods where people live in the creek’s overflow areas.
When it comes to addressing those problems, no one legal entity oversees Fourpole. Part of the watershed is in the city and part is in the county. Developing a plan requires input and cooperation from a number of interests, including private property owners who protect their property rights.
Mathew Sanders, a senior manager for the Pew Charitable Trust’s flood-prepared communities initiative, told a legislative committee last week the primary consideration of updating the state’s flood prevention plan should be natural solutions and natural stream restoration, with the goal of helping watersheds function so they don’t build up and cause more flooding.
The sound of heavy equipment in the Fourpole Creek channel was probably the sweetest sound people heard last week from the 5th Street bridge westward. More work will come later this year as the city bids it out, and work crews can get into parts of Fourpole that are inaccessible for now. Correcting the problem within city limits has begun. Sooner or later, the same effort must be done in rural Cabell County. It won’t be easy, but it must be done.
