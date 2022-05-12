Armchair hydrologists have their theories of why the Fourpole Creek watershed in and upstream of Huntington has had two once-in-a-lifetime storms and floods in less than six years, but answers from real experts are needed.
It will take a while, but things need to get started before next spring’s monsoon season brings more heavy rains and more flash floods.
The events of May 6 will have a long life in the memories of people in Huntington and along W.Va. 10 south of town. In the span of just a few hours that day, nearly 4.5 inches of rain — about 10% of a normal year’s precipitation — fell on the southern part of the city and surrounding areas.
The immediate concern has been getting people, businesses, churches and others back to normal, but there is still the matter of how this happened at all.
There are questions people will want answered. Have the stream channel and floodplain downstream of Ritter Park become clogged to the point where trees, fill or other material act as dams that prevent the free flow of runoff to the Ohio River? Has development in the stream channel or floodplain south of the city changed Fourpole’s or its tributaries’ ability to handle storm drainage? Most important, what steps need to be taken to reduce the chance that another once-in-a-lifetime event will hit the area again?
Experts from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and other agencies will need to weigh in on these questions. People from outside the region will need to be consulted, also, to prevent any conflicts of interest among investigating agencies. It will be a long and expensive process, but it must be done.
The discouraging part is that these questions have been asked, but the answers have largely been ignored. In the 1990s, after a similar once-in-a-generation flood in the Enslow Park neighborhood, the Corps of Engineers hired a consulting firm to survey the 23.5-square-mile Fourpole watershed. It found that unrestrained growth in the watershed, done with little or no regard for effects on stream flooding, was the primary cause of flooding. The study said flooding would worsen unless steps were taken to account for flooding as property was developed.
Sadly, development outside city limits, where there is no zoning and few land use regulations, has continued, and so has the frequency of floods.
At this time, government officials are saying the right things. As Gov. Jim Justice visited the flood area last week, Delegate Matt Rohrbach, R-Cabell, said, “I want to work with our federal partners at the Corps of Engineers to figure out what can be done as far as protection and mitigation and then try to get something through the Legislature to fund it.”
Everyone knows there won’t be a floodwall built along Fourpole. Correcting the problem needs to occur in the stream channel. It will be a political problem as much as a hydrological one, but it needs to be addressed before the next once-in-a-generation storm strikes.