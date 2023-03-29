The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

GeeSOU1_01

WVU President Gordon Gee delivers his spring State of the University address at the Mountainlair, March 27, 2023.

 WVU photo | Matt Sunday

West Virginia University faces a $35 million budget deficit next fiscal year, and unless steps are taken, the school’s financial situation will get worse.

WVU President E. Gordon Gee summed up the challenges the university faces as he delivered his annual State of the University speech Monday.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you