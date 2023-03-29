West Virginia University faces a $35 million budget deficit next fiscal year, and unless steps are taken, the school’s financial situation will get worse.
WVU President E. Gordon Gee summed up the challenges the university faces as he delivered his annual State of the University speech Monday.
Gee listed the problems facing WVU: a declining college-aged population; a lower college-going rate; rising financial costs; a national narrative that questions the value of college; and lean financial and personnel structures.
Those problems apply to Marshall University and other state-supported four-year schools, also, but to different degrees.
COVID-19 set off a series of problems for WVU, Gee said.
“In 2020, the pandemic sent us home to work and study. We had to navigate how to work differently, teach differently, learn differently — all while managing the personal stress that accompanied a virus paralyzing the world,” he said.
“Next, we began the slow migration to a sense of normalcy in 2021. However, we had lower freshmen enrollment in 2020 and 2021, as well as lower international and transfer enrollment. All negatively impacted our financials.”
Last year came what is known as the Great Dropout, Gee said. Undergraduate college enrollment nationwide dropped 8% from 2019 to 2022, with declines continuing even after returning to in-person classes, he said.
“Students chose not to return to college due to a strong job market, the rising costs of attendance and a cynical perspective on education,” Gee said.
In addition to all that, WVU faces the same problems with inflation that families do, he said.
And now WVU is projecting a $35 million dollar budget deficit for fiscal year 2024, Gee said, with the possibility it could grow to $75 million in five years.
“I share that not to alarm but to alert. We need to better understand the reality we face.”
Gee noted that WVU’s total budget is $1.3 billion dollars. A $35 million dollar deficit is about 3% of that.
“From a short-term financial perspective, the number is manageable. From a long-term sustainability perspective, it is not unless we budget strategically for the future,” he said.
Gee’s strategy for dealing with these challenges includes several steps that fit with Marshall, West Virginia State University and other state schools.
Chief among those is addressing how expensive a college education is nowadays.
“The cost of attendance weighs heavy on our students’ minds — and the minds of their families. Approximately 25% of our students are Pell eligible, which means they have exceptional financial need. We must continue to find ways to make the cost of attendance more affordable,” he said.
As the price of college rises, WVU faces competition from similar schools in nearby states where more resources are available for financial aid, Gee said.
Higher education in West Virginia faces different market forces than it did 30 years ago. In the worst-case scenario, some smaller private or even public schools might not survive the next 30 years. Size can shield the larger schools such as WVU and Marshall, but size alone does not make them immune from those forces.
Four-year schools must make themselves attractive, welcoming and affordable to the diminishing number of high school graduates and to nontraditional students. They must show they are worth those prospective students’ investment of time and money lest some go the way of Kmart.