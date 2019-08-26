The Journal of Martinsburg, West Virginia, published this editorial on Aug. 21 regarding efforts to provide help to needy students in West Virginia:
Declining enrollment in West Virginia public schools is a concern, as state school Superintendent Steve Paine pointed out Wednesday (Aug. 14). Much more worrisome is another trend he pointed out.
Even as enrollment declined since 2000, the number of public school students in foster care nearly doubled, Paine told state Board of Education members.
In July, 6,940 Mountain State children were in foster care, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources.
Pause to think about that number: Nearly 2% of the children in our state are in foster care. Legislators are worried enough about the number that they receive monthly updates from the DHHR.
We all know why so many more children are removed from their homes and placed in foster care: drug abuse.
As Paine pointed out Wednesday, children affected by the opioid epidemic, whether in foster care or not, are affected adversely in school. Many children still in their parents' homes must cope with the emotional - and sometimes physical - side-effects of substance abuse by adults who are supposed to be caring for the youngsters.
Legislators reacted this year, through the much-debated education improvement law, to that challenge, among others.
As Paine noted, "The amount of money that was put in there for social, emotional and mental health needs of children - $30 million - that's phenomenal. That's a real commitment to making sure that we address the needs of those kids."
Perhaps most important, lawmakers authorized more funding for professionals such as psychologists who can give troubled children the help they need.
Obviously, ramping up initiatives in that regard cannot happen overnight. State and local officials should make getting the new assistance on line as swiftly as possible.
Many of our West Virginia children need help. Getting it to them ought to be a top priority.
Pray for our citizen soldiers
The Bluefield Daily Telegraph published this editorial on Aug. 20 regarding 500 soldiers from across West Virginia who are headed to Kuwait for Operation Spartan Shield:
While we do not have an exact number, we do know that several local troops stationed at the Brushfork Armory as part of the 1st Squadron, 150th Cavalry Regiment (1-150th), will soon be deployed to the Middle East.
According to Maj. Holli Nelson, state public affairs officer with the West Virginia National Guard, the local citizen-soldiers stationed in Bluefield will join the team of approximately 500 troops from across the state in support of Operation Spartan Shield in Kuwait.
Nelson told the Daily Telegraph last week that the troops will be from units around the state, but she said the exact number of soldiers from each location, including Bluefield, cannot be released.
The 1st Squadron, 150th Cavalry Regiment (1-150th), has troops located in Bluefield, Holden, Salem, Red House and Glen Jean. Additional portions of the 1-150th are assigned to the North Carolina National Guard.
These 500-plus deploying soldiers will be joining forces with additional soldiers from Ohio, North Carolina and South Carolina, combining to create the 30th Armored Brigade Team, which will consist of 4,200 soldiers in total, according to the office of Gov. Jim Justice.
Justice, who met with the soldiers during a ceremony in Charleston last week, said units of this team will travel to Fort Bliss, Texas, and spend the next 40 to 60 days making final preparations for their deployment to the Middle East. Their mission, as part of Operation Spartan Shield, will be to sustain theater readiness to conduct unified land operations and to support partner nations in making the region safer.
This is not the first time that our local citizen-soldiers have been deployed overseas.
In 2009, local soldiers from Mercer County joined forces with the Iraqi army in weapon cache searches near Baghdad. And the soldiers stationed in Bluefield also spent a year in Iraq in 2005.
Saying good-bye to loved ones is never easy.
Let's keep the soldiers and their families in our prayers as they prepare for their latest mission overseas and count down the days to their eventual return home.