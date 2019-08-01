Gov. Jim Justice made a big show on Tuesday by going to the Pleasants County community of Willow Island to sign a bill giving a tax break to the Pleasants Power Station. The bill exempts the plant from business and occupation taxes it pays on the electricity it produces. The exemption could save the plant $12.5 million a year.
The bill puts the plant on an equal footing with other merchant plants in the state. Those plants aren't part of a regulated power company. They sell their power on the open wholesale electricity market. The tax relief could keep the plant in business and the people who work there employed for another few years. It also keeps government services in Pleasants County solvent. The plant has been operating while its parent company has been in bankruptcy, and its CEO has said the plant would probably close next year without the tax break.
"Nothing on this planet could make me more proud than just right now, this minute, being able to sign this bill," Justice said in a news release. "I mean it when I tell you that the coal industry in our state is unbelievably important and we've got to preserve it in every way."
The bill was a rush job in the recent special session of the Legislature. It was introduced on a Saturday and approved the following Tuesday with minimal debate. But the speed of passage and the tax exemption are not the big issues of concern here. That the bill could be viewed as having benefits for one of Justice's companies is.
FirstEnergy Solutions, the plant's owner, has a lawsuit in federal court against Bluestone Energy Sales Corp., one of Justice's companies. The suit accuses Bluestone Energy Sales of reneging on a 2016 agreement to buy $3.1 million worth of coal.
One day after lawmakers sent the bill to the Governor's Office, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reported on the legal battle between the two companies. It was the first many legislators had heard of it.
According to The Associated Press, Brian Abraham, the governor's general counsel, said Justice was not personally aware of the case and that it was never brought up in any of the contacts with the company.
"So to say that he'd done something to help them, to benefit his company, is just ridiculous," Abraham said of the governor.
Senate Finance Committee Chair Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, said he wished he had known about the case but added the bill would have still passed because it was the right thing to do.
"I think it doesn't look good from the governor's standpoint," he said, according to the AP.
That is an understatement and a half.
There are all sorts of apparent conflicts of interest in this bill concerning the governor. Rather than going to Willow Island for a media event, Justice should have allowed the bill to become law without his signature. Making a great show of support for the people who work at the plant backfired on him. All it did was draw attention to his business dealings and how they appear to provide one conflict of interest with his role as governor after another.
Justice has refused to separate his businesses from his duties of office. He should expect more of these bad optics from now until the time he leaves office. Any legislation dealing with the coal industry is suspect as long as he or his family members retain active roles in the management of his companies.