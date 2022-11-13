The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Having won majorities in the West Virginia Legislature that go beyond overwhelming, Republicans at the state Capitol have few Democrats to argue with, so they’ve taken to fighting amongst themselves.

According to WV MetroNews, the leadership in the Senate has declared any initiatives proposed by Gov. Jim Justice as dead on arrival, given how Justice successfully fought against amendments to the state constitution that legislative leaders favored.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you