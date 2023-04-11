Gov. Jim Justice says he’s weighing a run for the U.S. Senate next year when Joe Manchin is up for re-election. If Justice really wants to be a senator, this is his best chance. Manchin may be vulnerable, or that could just be partisan hype or misdirection.
One question Justice should ask himself is why he would want to run. What would West Virginians gain by having him in the Senate instead of Manchin or Justice’s likely primary opponent, Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va.?
Other than his road construction program, what successes can Justice point to in his six years as governor so far? It wasn’t until this year that he was able to get his own party to agree to a tax-reduction plan, and the results of that won’t be known until after Justice leaves office.
One thing Manchin has learned in Washington is that being one of 100 members of the Senate is a different job than running a state government. A junior senator from a small state doesn’t have much influence in his first term, and it’s unlikely that a Senator Justice, who would be 74 when he is sworn in, would run for a second term.
Being in Congress and having that “R” or “D” after your name comes with a price. He would be expected to follow Mitch McConnell’s “advice” on how to vote, and he would need to follow McConnell’s direction on raising money for other Republicans or the party’s needs.
It can’t be overlooked that Justice has largely functioned as a part-time governor operating from his command center in Greenbrier County. As a senator, he would have to spend more time in Washington than he has in Charleston.
The Republican Party desperately wants to take control of the Senate. To do that it needs as many electable candidates as it can find — not the weak, unelectable ones recruited by former President Donald Trump in last year’s races. It’s too early to say exactly how strong either Justice or Mooney would run against Manchin.
There’s a lot more to being a member of Congress than an ego trip. Ego is part of it, but so is putting that ego aside to get things done for the benefit of your state.
Jim Justice must ask himself if he’s up to what it takes to do what the job requires. If he is, he should go for it. And he should ask himself if he could do more in that seat than Manchin has. If not, he should step aside early so his party can settle on a viable candidate.
But don’t count Manchin out yet. He may be vulnerable, but he’s shown he knows how to win elections.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.