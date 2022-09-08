People in or passing through Huntington’s Highlawn neighborhood should soon see construction begin on the first long-awaited redevelopment on the former ACF property.
Last week, the federal government’s Build Back Better Regional Challenge allocated $68.2 million to the Appalachian Climate Technologies Coalition, or ACT Now Coalition, for economic development initiatives. The grant is to be matched by $26 million from non-federal sources, making for an almost $100 million investment in 21 southern West Virginia counties.
Of those funds, $15.7 million will go toward redeveloping two former local industrial sites in Huntington into centers for 21st century manufacturing.
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said more than 500 applications were submitted in the Build Back Better Regional Challenge. ACT Now was one of 21 winners. The southern West Virginia grant was the third-highest amount awarded in the national challenge.
Among the first tangible things the public will see from this investment will be at the site of the former ACF railcar factory in Highlawn. The site anchors what city officials call the Huntington Business Innovation Zone, or H-BIZ. To get that up and running, about $8.2 million has been earmarked for a new welding and robotics technology training center on the ACF site. Marshall University’s Robert C. Byrd Institute will oversee the training center in partnership with Mountwest Community and Technical College. RCBI will use robotic welding technology at this new training center and integrate it into its advanced welding program.
The center will support the city’s efforts to grow additional manufacturing job opportunities, said Charlotte Weber, longtime RCBI director and now vice president of government relations for Marshall.
RCBI’s Huntington operations have been in a former bank building in the downtown area for decades. It has served the Tri-State well, but it needs more space if it is to expand. The new training center should help it improve its services to blue-collar workers and to local business. If it attracts more private investment to the region, that will be even better.
Overall, this is an ambitious plan. There likely will be a mix of successes and failures. Local government has a mixed record with economic development initiatives. This region has had successes such as the Huntington Industrial Center and The Point industrial park. It has also had efforts that fell short of their goals, such as the Heartland Intermodal Gateway and the upper level of KineticPark. So it’s neither with unlimited optimism nor fatalistic pessimism that area residents should view last week’s announcement. The proof will be in what comes next.
Attracting private investment will be the key to judging the program’s success. That could be as national businesses locate here. Or it could be as small local enterprises grow. As that happens, people will vote with their money by buying homes and raising families in the region.
For now, optimism is called for. Done correctly, this is a generational opportunity for change and growth.
