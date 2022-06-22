By the end of next year, another 100 acres at The Point industrial park at South Point, Ohio, could be ready for large-scale industrial development.
Last week the Lawrence County Port Authority was notified it will receive a $3.24 million grant to remove asbestos from a large building formerly used by Allied Chemical and South Point Ethanol. Once the asbestos is removed, the building and a nearby smokestack can be removed and the site prepared for redevelopment.
The building is four or five stories tall, and removing asbestos will take time, said Bill Dingus, executive director of the Lawrence Economic Development Corporation and the Greater Lawrence County Area Chamber of Commerce. The development corporation owns the site.
Clearing the site will be another step forward for The Point. At one time the site was like so many other brownfields in the Tri-State. A former chemical plant employing hundreds of people for generations closed about 40 years ago. Two other companies tried to re-use the site, but market conditions didn’t work for them. Instead of seeking one large employer, Lawrence County officials decided to redevelop the site for smaller ones instead.
Today The Point has 18 businesses within its boundaries and two others nearby.
“We have right at 900 employees,” all with benefits, Dingus said in an interview this week. “We’re very diverse. You can rest assured that any type of recession won’t kill you like before.”
Looking ahead, Dingus said The Point hopes to land a large manufacturer — the type that has about 300 highly skilled and highly paid employees. Such a prospect wants 100 acres minimum so it can plan for expansion, and clearing the asbestos-laden building will enable the development corporation to provide such a site, he said.
The development corporation also markets the former Ironton Iron site in Ironton. Its history is similar to that of The Point, but it is in town, and heavy industry doesn’t want to be in residential areas, Dingus said. Thus, the Ironton site could soon have shell buildings, Dingus said. Shell buildings are small buildings with foundations, walls and roofs suitable to be remodeled to meet the needs of a small manufacturer that wants to get up and running quickly. The Huntington Area Development Council has had success with shell buildings.
Longer term, the Lawrence Economic Development Corp. is working with Scioto County, Ohio, officials and Norfolk Southern railroad to prepare a 1,000-acre site in the Franklin Furnace area of Scioto County for large-scale industrial development. Norfolk Southern has bought houses at above market value so it can consolidate ownership of the site, Dingus said.
The goal is to bring in something Nucor-scale. It would be about the same distance from Huntington that Nucor is. It would benefit the Huntington area along with Lawrence and Scioto counties, just as The Point does.
The “if you build it, they will come” approach doesn’t always work, as the Heartland Intermodal Gateway at Prichard in Wayne County showed. The important thing is to have sites ready for use or re-use, and there must be a willingness to invest in public infrastructure that benefits not only the manufacturer but the surrounding community, also. Nucor Corp.’s decision to invest nearly $3 billion in Mason County, West Virginia, demonstrates that.
It’s important to think of development in regional terms instead of local ones, Dingus said. A recent prospect to The Point was concerned that potential clients from West Virginia and Kentucky would not cross the Ohio River to use its services, so Dingus took him on a tour of the parking lot at the Sam’s Club near South Point. Traveling through just one lane in the parking lot and checking the license plates soothed those fears, Dingus said.
“That river is a connector, not a barrier,” he said.
Nucor was good news for the entire region. Should the former ACF property in the Highlawn neighborhood of Huntington be redeveloped according to plan, it could be as good for the entire region, not just Huntington.
Thus the grant to remove asbestos from an old factory at South Point, Ohio, is good news for the entire Tri-State region, not just for one community in Lawrence County.