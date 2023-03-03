The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Did Gov. Jim Justice inadvertently give West Virginia a new state slogan Wednesday when he signed Senate Bill 10, the Campus Self-Defense Act that allows people with concealed carry permits to attend class while carrying firearms?

“If you want to mess with us, we can mess back,” the governor said as he signed SB 10 into law. His comment isn’t likely to replace “Wild, Wonderful West Virginia” as the state’s marketing slogan, which is good for many reasons. It does, however, fit with the bravado that some gun owners feel the need to display.

