It’s good that the Huntington City Council is considering a local version of the CROWN Act. What’s not good is that the ordinance is needed.
Monday evening, council members gave the first of two required readings to an ordinance that would prohibit race-based hair discrimination. It’s similar to ordinances enacted in Charleston, Morgantown and Beckley. Those cities enacted their ordinances after the state Legislature repeatedly refused to pass a statewide law banning such discrimination. At least three bills have been introduced in the Legislature this year to address the matter. As of Tuesday morning, they were all in committee, so the likelihood of their passage this year is slim to none.
City Attorney Scott Damron said the Huntington ordinance would make it unlawful to discriminate against the type of hair a person has or the way they wear it if it is related to race. The ordinance legally defines protected hairstyles and includes them in the definition of race in the human relations ordinance.
The Huntington City Council’s Diversity Committee previously reviewed the ordinance and gave it a favorable recommendation.
As introduced in the Legislature, the CROWN Act, which stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, prohibits race-based hair discrimination. The CROWN Act movement in West Virginia started in Beckley in December 2019 when a Woodrow Wilson High School basketball coach told a freshman player that his dreadlocks were not “neat” enough and needed to be cut off.
That raises a question: What limits should exist for employers, coaches and others in positions of authority in determining what lengths or styles of hair that others may wear? Given all else that goes in modern society, the answer would be that few limits are necessary outside of health, safety and similar concerns.
Given the diversity in today’s world, it’s a mystery why this is an issue at all. Dress codes and hairstyles are not as rigid as they were in previous generations. Hair is another way for people to express themselves. Tattoos are mostly accepted now. Why not hairstyles? Braids, dreadlocks and similar styles can be as attractive as any other. So what’s the real problem here?
This is one of those things that really shouldn’t require a law, but sometimes it does. If the Legislature won’t act, it’s up to cities and towns to do so. Sooner or later, the law won’t be necessary because society will accept the fact that some people like to wear their hair in ways other people don’t like.
Maybe some day people elected to the Legislature will accept that fact.