As if construction on Interstate 64 isn’t enough of a bother, traffic on one of Huntington’s main arteries will have to deal with it next year, too. But that’s a good thing.
If all goes according to plan, the end result will be smoother traffic flow, increased pedestrian safety and faster internet access along the Hal Greer corridor.
Last week state and local officials said the long-planned improvements to Hal Greer Boulevard will begin next month. It was the day Gov. Jim Justice announced that Triton Construction had been awarded the $13.5 million contract to complete the first and second phases of the project. Light construction work should start next month, with efforts getting fully underway in spring.
While the project will increase safety for pedestrians, children and cyclists, Mayor Steve Williams said it will also beautify the city’s main throughway, which currently leaves much to be desired.
“This is much more than just a highway,” he said. “This is an artery in our community that lifts us up to make sure we are healthy and that we are aggressive in how we were able to not just keep up but stay ahead of the competition.”
The project will realign offset intersections at 10th and Charleston avenues, widen sidewalks, add new street lights and reconfigure traffic lights.
The project includes installing a two-way cycling track protected from traffic by additional parallel parking from 3rd Avenue to the underpass at 7th Avenue and a pedestrian crossing near Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Other additional pedestrian crossings, such as mid-block crossings adjacent to the A.D. Lewis Community Center and between the hospital entrance and Washington Boulevard, are also in the project.
Construction will also occur below the roadway, with fiber-optic lines being laid to provide high-speed broadband capabilities as part of the Thundercloud project.
Phases 1 and 2 run from 3rd Avenue to Washington Boulevard. Phase 3, which will extend the work along W.Va. 10 to KineticPark, is still in the planning phase.
First impressions are important. For too long, Hal Greer Boulevard wasn’t exactly a good first look for visitors coming to town. Whether they were people attending sports events at Marshall University, parents and prospective students in recruiting visits or people moving to the area and looking for a place to live, Hal Greer Boulevard neede work — visually and otherwise.
It’s been a slow process improving the street. Signage directing people downtown helped, as did development of new housing and the growth of health care facilities in the corridor. And now the street will be updated again.
With improving underpass drainage during rainstorms to planned improvements in the sewer system, preparing the former ACF site for redevelopment and other initiatives, Huntington is improving its infrastructure as it prepares for the remainder of the 21st century. It’s a constant struggle and it takes time, but needed changes are happening.
