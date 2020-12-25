“Once again, Christmas is here.
“Once again, families are gathered for the age-old celebration centering on a holiday tree, the exchanging of cards and presents, festive food and all the other trappings that are a traditional part of the holiday for most of us.”
Thus began an editorial that was written in 1972 by James E. Casto and was reprinted each Christmas Day in The Herald-Dispatch through 2003. The tradition was revived last year.
In the 12 months since, we can only remark, what a difference the pandemic has made.
Some families still gathered last night, and some will gather today, but the need to limit the spread of the coronavirus, which is of particular concern to the elderly and people with compromised immune systems, means our gatherings this year are likely to be smaller this year.
May this be a one-year inconvenience and not an annual occurrence.
The pandemic has deprived many of us of our traditional holiday celebrations, but it has cost us more. Most of us know someone who has lost a relative or a friend to the disease, or we know someone who has spent time in a hospital with it.
People have lost jobs. Some people have lost their small businesses or have seen their incomes shrink.
Festivals and concerts have been canceled. Sports seasons have been shortened. More people are attending church online instead of in person.
In all this, there is still Christmas. It’s the day when the Tri-State shuts down. Most stores and restaurants are closed so families can spend time together. Life slows down and allows us to catch our collective breath as we focus on the important things of life. For most of us, that means each other.
Thus these words from The Herald-Dispatch’s traditional Christmas editorial still ring true:
“Christmas is taking time to lend a hand to our less fortunate friends and neighbors in order to make sure that they, too, have a happy holiday.
“And Christmas is, most of all, a welcome pause in our workaday routine — a pause that not only gives us a chance to relax with our families and friends, but also causes us to ponder the Bible story of what happened in that stable in Bethlehem 2,000 years ago.
“Peace, brotherhood and love — that is what Christmas really means. Or it means nothing at all.
“A most merry and blessed Christmas to all.
So whether you’re observing today in the Christian sense of celebrating the Savior’s birth or whether you’re into the secular side of the holiday, please have a good one and make it a good one for others.