Serious problem, wrong solution.
That sums up the situation in Parkersburg and West Virginia’s other larger cities as the problem of drug addiction and, often, the homelessness that comes with it overwhelm those communities’ resources and their residents’ tolerance.
House Bill 3337, approved by the House of Delegates on Wednesday and sent to the governor for his approval, limits the number of licensed addiction treatment beds to no more than 250 per county.
That’s 250 for Kanawha, Berkeley, Monongalia or Cabell County and 250 for Mingo, Lincoln, Pendleton and Wirt.
As reported by HD Media’s Roger Adkins, three of the bill’s sponsors are from Wood County, which, according to them, has a disproportionate number of beds compared to the rest of the state.
“There’s plenty of room for people that want them in the counties that have them already and they want more. Wood County has 281, and, I promise you, it will turn your town into ‘The Walking Dead,’” the bill’s lead sponsor Scot Heckert, R-Wood, said.
Another of the bill’s sponsors, Delegate Vernon Criss, R-Wood, said many individuals filling those beds are from out of state, and those who quit their treatment programs are staying in Wood County, where they are putting a strain on local law enforcement agencies. It’s gotten so bad that the city of Parkersburg has started paying for bus tickets to send people back home, Criss said.
That sounds similar to the situation here in the Huntington area. The region is known for its availability of addiction treatment facilities, some of which aren’t always in good standing with local authorities or their neighbors. Huntington has also been a destination for other communities to send their residents with addiction problems. As with Wood County, some of them end up homeless here when their treatment — or lack of it — ends.
But is capping the number of beds at 250 the right approach? If Cabell County’s beds fill up, will its problem spill over into neighboring counties? Or could it turn smaller counties such as Wirt or Pendleton into magnets for addicted and homeless people as less-reputable operators open treatment centers there?
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams has said the problem of addiction combined with homelessness must be addressed at the state level. Cities don’t have the resources to cope with them alone, especially smaller ones in the less-populated counties. Thus the problem migrates to larger cities. So far the Legislature has been reluctant to deal with the real problem. It could be said legislators refuse to deal with it.
Williams has said he is considering a run for governor next year when his third and final term as mayor ends. If he does, he could bring this matter to statewide attention in ways other candidates, many of whom are more interested in running their campaigns based on national talking points, cannot.
When HB 3337 gets to Gov. Jim Justice’s desk, he needs to seek advice on whether this bill truly addresses the dual problem of addiction and homelessness or if the solution is worse than the problem. Unless the Legislature addresses the problems on a state level, HB 3337 could cause more problems than it solves.