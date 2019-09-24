Once marketed as a safer alternative to smoking, vaping now faces its own risks and challenges over health concerns.
An outbreak of vaping-related illnesses has drawn the attention of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as from state and local health officials.
“Vaping” is shorthand for the use of electronic cigarettes, or e-cigarettes, which heat a liquid to produce an aerosol that users inhale into their lungs. Vaping does not carry the same health concerns that smoking tobacco does, although recent experiences shows that it is not totally safe, either.
According to the CDC, the vaping liquid can contain nicotine, CBD oils or THC. THC is the ingredient in marijuana that produces the high.
Introduced in the United States in 2007, an estimated 3.6 million U.S. teens are now using e-cigarettes, representing 1 in 5 high school students and 1 in 20 middle-schoolers. So far at least 530 cases of lung injury from vaping have been confirmed by the CDC. About 16 percent of them are patients who are under age 18.
The CDC has not yet determined the specific causes of lung injuries related to vaping, although the clinical cases are similar. Its investigation has yet to identify any e-cigarette or vaping products or devices that can be linked to all cases. No consistent evidence of infectious causes has been found, leading investigators to suspect chemical exposure as the cause. Symptoms include cough, shortness of breath, or chest pain; nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea; and fatigue, fever, or abdominal pain.
As noted in an article by reporter Fred Pace in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday, the Trump administration has said it will propose a federal ban on flavored electronic cigarettes because they are being used by underage teenagers and other minors. Walmart says it will stop selling e-cigarettes when it exhausts its current inventory.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is researching whether he has the authority to ban liquid flavors used in e-cigarettes as a way to deter minors from vaping.
Elizabeth Adkins, Health and Wellness public information officer for the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, said the agency has not received any notification of alleged vaping-related illnesses in the county. The Health Department’s governing board will discuss vaping when it meets Wednesday afternoon.
Is it too early to talk about bans on vaping products or some particular products, such as flavored vape liquids? Given the lack of information at this time, probably. However, it’s not too early to take precautions.
The most common precaution urged by health officials is the simplest: If you don’t vape, don’t start. If you turned to vaping products containing nicotine as a way of quitting cigarette smoking, don’t go back to cigarettes.
If you vape and begin to show symptoms of lung problems, see your health care provider.
Another common precaution is for vapers to use only products that are sold by regulated retailers. Some black market vaping products contain THC. Health experts recommend that vapers avoid these products. Also, do not modify or add any substances to vaping products that are not intended by the manufacturer.
Minors, young adults and pregnant women should not use e-cigarette products, according to the CDC. Adults who do not currently use tobacco products should not start using e-cigarette products, the CDC says.
As Pace reported, vaping may have peaked and begun to lose market share to other forms of recreational inhaling.
At present it’s an outbreak, not an epidemic. Vaping probably is safer than smoking tobacco, although it carries its own risks that can be minimized or avoided.
As with many other health problems, the best solution is prevention