A year ago, gasoline was selling for $2.759 in Huntington. This week, the price averages about $4.899 with little relief in sight. Have we seen the last of $3 gasoline for a while? The CEO of ExxonMobil won’t say we have, but this week he dropped some pretty strong hints we may have.
At an industry gathering in the Middle Eastern nation of Qatar on Tuesday, ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods said the current volatility in energy markets will need time to settle down. According to the Reuters news agency, Woods said he expects three to five years of fairly tight oil markets.
Perhaps by coincidence — assuming there are coincidences in politics — last week President Joe Biden sent a letter to the CEOs of ExxonMobil, Marathon Petroleum and five other refiners criticizing them for reporting record profits while retail fuel prices are at or near historic highs.
In his letter, Biden said refiners’ profits have tripled during a time of war between Russia and Ukraine as Americans struggle with record high prices at the pump.
“The crunch that families are facing deserves immediate action,” Biden wrote. “Your companies need to work with my Administration to bring forward concrete, near-term solutions that address the crisis.”
Biden’s letter neglected to mention that a year ago the refining industry wasn’t doing so well. Marathon Petroleum, which owns the refinery at Catlettsburg, Kentucky, reported profits of $845 million in the first quarter of this year. Last year, it reported a net loss of $242 million, with $31 million of those losses attributed to winter storms.
Demand is up across all segments as travel and the economy have returned closer to pre-pandemic levels. In the first quarter of 2021, Marathon’s refineries ran at 83% capacity. In the first quarter of this year, it was 91%, and company officials have said they expect refineries to operate at 95% capacity in this quarter.
Marathon has not responded publicly to Biden’s letter. When asked about the letter during the conference in Qatar this week, ExxonMobil’s Woods replied, “We tend to look past the political rhetoric that we see day in day out,” according to Reuters.
While the president and oil refiners debate the causes of the price increases, the rest of us are left waiting to see what happens. The retail price of gasoline and diesel fuel has stabilized. The current price of near $5 a gallon doesn’t seem to have curtailed highway activity much, although some people may be working from home more instead of commuting, or they could be cutting back on unnecessary driving.
We don’t seem to have reached the point where price increases will cause real pain for most people. That may change come July 1, when state and local governments begin their new fiscal years and deal with how fuel prices will affect the amount and quality of services they offer.
In any event, the indications are that high prices are here to stay for a while.