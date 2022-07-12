As gasoline prices in this area edged toward $5 a gallon and came within a fraction of a cent of that in recent weeks, prices have fallen in the past two or three weeks. In the Huntington area, they were in the $4.559 to $4.659 range this past weekend.
Part of that could be that the price of crude oil on international markets dropped below $100 a barrel for a few days for the first time since early May last week. But the wholesale price of gasoline remained high. The price for August delivery was around $3.50 a gallon, so it doesn’t look like cheap gasoline is returning before Labor Day. If the nation officially enters a recession once the second-quarter economic numbers are released, things can change.
Behind every silver lining is a dark cloud. In this case it comes from the supply side. A report from the federal Energy Information Administration on June 29 showed U.S. crude oil refining capacity decreased by about 1% in 2021 for the second consecutive year.
While refineries in Texas and California added about 46,700 barrels per day of refining capacity last year, that was more than offset when the Phillips 66 refinery in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, also called the Alliance refinery, stopped refining operations following substantial flooding related to Hurricane Ida in late 2021. The refinery had an operating capacity of 255,600 barrels per day.
In April of this year, LyondellBasell announced that its refinery in Houston will close by the end of 2023. In May, Phillips 66 announced plans to stop refining petroleum at its Rodeo refinery in California while the facility transitions to refining biofuels. That’s 384,000 barrels per day of crude oil refining capacity in a nation that now can refine about 18 million barrels per day.
With the Fourth of July holiday past, the heaviest part of the summer leisure travel season is over. Soon enough business travel and sports-related travel will pick back up. How much is still to be determined.
Thus, while the demand side of the price for fuel is unknown, the supply side is heading downward. Relief at the pump could be months away.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.