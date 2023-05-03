The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

West Virginia high school students will soon get a taste of the joys, tears and complexities of personal finance.

This past session, the Legislature passed House Bill 3113, which requires the state Board of Education to develop a curriculum on the understanding of personal finance. Beginning with the class of students entering ninth grade in fall 2024, each student must pass a one-semester course in personal finance during the 11th or 12th grade year as a requirement for graduation.

