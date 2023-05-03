West Virginia high school students will soon get a taste of the joys, tears and complexities of personal finance.
This past session, the Legislature passed House Bill 3113, which requires the state Board of Education to develop a curriculum on the understanding of personal finance. Beginning with the class of students entering ninth grade in fall 2024, each student must pass a one-semester course in personal finance during the 11th or 12th grade year as a requirement for graduation.
That sounds good, but is one semester enough? And can the state board and teachers make it interesting?
This would not be new to the area. Last October, Next Generation Personal Finance, an organization that provides personal finance curriculum for high schools throughout the United States, released its 2022 State of Financial Education Report, and named Spring Valley, Tolsia and Wayne high schools as Gold Standard schools — the only three high schools in the state to be so recognized.
“I think that when we first discussed with the board the idea of having a graduation requirement that was tied to personal finance, we could see the value and the real need to educate teenagers about the adult world and about money management,” Superintendent Todd Alexander said then. “So for the board to add that requirement and for us to be recognized for that requirement, that was encouraging.”
Personal finance education can be made so attractive that students who aren’t enrolled in the class will sit in empty chairs or on the floor just so they can learn the topic, too. Such a scenario is playing out at Stuyvesant High School, a selective, accelerated-academic college preparatory school in New York City. Among all its academic offerings, one of its most popular classes is personal finance.
According to the online publication amny.com, teacher David Peng began teaching the class in the 2021-22 school year as a one-semester offering based on an editorial written in the student newspaper. Now it’s a two-semester class. Recently his class went into topics such as sunk costs, loss aversion and filling out a 1040 federal income tax return form. Peng built his curriculum around the one prepared by Next Generation Personal Finance — the same one used in Wayne County.
By the time they graduate, many students in this region are acquainted with payroll deductions.
What they may not know is how to get a loan, how compound interest works, insurance, credit cards, how bank accounts work, saving, investing and, perhaps simplest of all, how to budget a household and how to balance a checkbook (by pen and paper or electronically; same thing).
If parents aren’t up to speed on these topics and similar ones, chances are their children won’t be when it’s time to set up their own households.
The success of the class at Stuyvesant shows the demand is there for a full-year, in-depth class. Would demand and usefulness be any less in this region?
