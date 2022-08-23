The college-going rate among recent public high school graduates in West Virginia and elsewhere in the nation has officials in higher education concerned. Their concern is justified, but they could be asking the wrong questions on how to get more students into the classroom.
As reported by HD Media’s Ryan Quinn last week, the West Virginia public high school Class of 2021’s college-going rate was only 45.9%, which itself was down from the 48.2% rate for the Class of 2020.
“We’ve got to do something to change this,” state Higher Education Chancellor Sarah Tucker said Thursday. She said workforce participation rates also are dropping for this age group. “If they’re not entering the workforce and they’re not going to college, what the heck are they doing?
“This has become and will continue to become an economic development problem for our state,” she said. “If we don’t have people who are educated and are getting the workforce training that they need in order to recruit companies to come, we don’t get companies to come.”
Doddridge County had the state’s highest college-going rate for the Class of 2021 at 57.4%, followed by Monongalia County at 56.1% and Putnam County at 55.6%.
Cabell County’s rate was 53.7%, and Kanawha County’s was 49%. Tucker County came in lowest, at 27.8%.
There are some disclaimers associated with these numbers. This college-going rate doesn’t include graduates of private schools or homeschooling, and it doesn’t include students who might enroll in a vocational school, community college or four-year college or university any time after the summer or fall immediately following their high school graduation.
And, of course, it doesn’t include graduates who have gone into military service and who will enroll in college afterward using their benefits.
Nevertheless, these numbers undoubtedly are bad news for higher education, but are they bad news for West Virginia’s college-age population or for West Virginia as a whole? These numbers aren’t enough to answer those questions.
It could be that the state’s higher education system is rightsizing as prospective students consider other options.
For months, people in national politics have debated whether to approve some form of student loan forgiveness, as many students who have graduated from college or who have dropped out find themselves with significant amounts of debt. The longer the debate goes on, the longer college-age adults ask themselves whether the debt they would take on is worth the payback. When a CDL or a license in a building trade is seen as being as valuable as an MBA, what’s the point of going to college?
The value of higher education may be self-evident to people within the industry, but on the outside that value has come under question as the cost of going to college increases faster than the perceived payback. Rather than asking what’s wrong with recent high school graduates, people in higher education should ask what they can do to convince prospective students that the investment in time and money truly is worth it.
