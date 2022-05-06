Graduate Christopher Joseph Sochor, right, receives his hood from dean Teresa Eagle as Marshall University conducts its spring commencement ceremony on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
Marshall University’s spring graduation ceremony is behind us. Mountwest Community and Technical College conducts its commencement ceremony this evening. Meanwhile, the high school graduation season is almost upon us.
As one cohort of students ends its formal education or moves on to the next level, another group of students and prospective students prepares to continue its education. Or, in the case of adult learners, to resume it.
According to a recent message from the Chronicle of Higher Education, “There are more than 60 million working-age Americans with a high-school diploma or less who are looking for the education and skills to advance in this economy. So, the question becomes who’s going to educate and skill that group?”
That’s a good question.
High schools in this region are graduating fewer students, so colleges and universities would be wise to emphasize what older students look for in higher education.
This region is blessed with a number of schools that cater to the needs of older students. MCTC is one. Ashland Community and Technical College and Ohio University Southern are among them. Marshall’s graduate programs can aid white-collar workers in obtaining the knowledge and skills they need to advance in their careers.
For people willing to commute, there are others.
Marshall, MCTC, ACTC, Ohio University Southern and others cater to different demographics of students, but it cannot be denied that if they are to maintain enrollment, let alone increase it, adult students will need to be a priority.
Adult students have different needs from higher education than 18-year-olds do. They are more likely to have a specific career or job skill goal. They are more likely to be rooted in a community because of family or housing commitments. They are likely to want an assured return on the time and money they invest in a certificate or a degree. It’s not education for the sake of education. It’s a matter of looking for a school to satisfy a specific, well-defined need.
The coronavirus pandemic is over for all practical purposes. The academic year beginning this fall should be as close to normal as it has been in years. The new normal will need to focus on how the national and local economies have changed in the past two years and how that change affects the needs of employers, entrepreneurs and prospective students. Schools that adapt the best will prosper.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.