A step in redeveloping the Highlawn neighborhood occurred last week as the Huntington Municipal Development Authority completed its purchase of the former ACF Industries property.
The long-range plan is to convert the neighborhood from an industrial center to one that focuses on the needs of the 21st century.
HMDA acquired the site of about 42 acres for $3.12 million. The complex includes property between 3rd Avenue and the Ohio River along 24th Street and a parking lot on the south side of 3rd Avenue.
Acquisition of the complex is central to the city’s plan to remake that area and surrounding properties into the Huntington Brownfields Innovation Zone, or H-BIZ.
Funding for the purchase comes partly from a $3 million grand prize the city won in the America’s Best Communities competition in 2017. HMDA also received a $2.7 million loan from the West Virginia Economic Development Authority to help complete the purchase.
It’s a big project, and success is not guaranteed. If brownfield sites sitting between a residential area and a university were in demand, a buyer would have already taken over the ACF site and the city would not be involved. But they aren’t, and the city stepped in.
The city in this case is the last line of defense in preventing the ACF property from becoming an anchor for perhaps irreversible blight in Highlawn. It’s the same as happened in the West End in the 1990s with the redevelopment of the former Owens-Illinois property and adjacent industrial parcels.
The next step will play a large role in the ACF site’s future. HMDA has assembled a team that will complete environmental testing and remediation on the property during the next six to 12 months. Removing or containing any contamination on the site will be the HMDA’s responsibility.
“The purchase price was negotiated based upon HMDA remediating the site. The property appraised for $6 million. We negotiated the purchase price down to $3,125,000. Negotiations were based upon our phase 1 environmental report and estimated clean-up costs,” Bryan Chambers, communications director for the city, said in an email to The Herald-Dispatch.
While the remediation study is going on, HMDA will work with local and state development agencies to market the property and attract job-creating investments.
If the redevelopment succeeds and the Huntington Brownfields Innovation Zone does draw successful business activity, the ripple effects could include new housing and commercial activity in Highlawn. That would be a win for the neighborhood and a win for the city as a whole.
ACF was an example of the old Huntington — a city of 80,000 people whose primary economic activity centered on smokestack industries. Those days are gone. A generation has grown up not knowing that Huntington. The Huntington it knows has some industries — we still make still steel and bread, for example — but the city now is more identified with health care and higher education.
What happens next at the ACF site could give us an indication of how the generation that’s still in diapers or pre-K will identify Huntington. Large, empty, decaying buildings along one of the main thoroughfares through town is not how we want them to think of this city. A newer, cleaner, busy complex of buildings aimed at the future is.