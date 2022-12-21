FILE - The at this time 96-year-old defendant Irmgard F. sits in the courtroom at the beginning of the trial day in Itzehoe, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. The now 97-year-old woman charged with being an accessory to murder for her role as secretary to the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration camp during World War II. (Christian Charisius/Pool via AP, File)
The phrase “end of an era” is overused, but one era truly is ending. We are nearing the end of trials of people who worked in Nazi Germany’s World War II concentration camps.
A court in Germany on Tuesday convicted 97-year-old Irmgard Furchner of accessory to murder — 10,505 of them — and the attempted murder of five other people for her role as a secretary and stenographer for the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration near what is now the Polish city of Gdansk.
The court gave her a two-year suspended sentence, which was what the prosecution asked for.
“The promotion of these acts by the accused took place through the completion of paperwork” in the camp commander’s office, a court statement said, according to the Associated Press. “This activity was necessary for the organization of the camp and the execution of the cruel, systematic acts of killing.”
Furchner began working at the camp in 1943 at age 18 and worked there two years. During its entire time in use, more than 60,000 people — Jews, political prisoners, accused criminals, Jehovah’s Witnesses and people suspected of homosexual activity — were killed there.
Because of her age at the time, Furchner was tried in a juvenile court. She can still appeal her conviction. Her attorneys said she did not have direct knowledge of the killings that happened in the camp. The trial’s lead judge said there was no way she couldn’t have known, given her job.
Furchner’s prosecutors said her trial may be the last of its kind, but a German news agency reported that another five cases are pending elsewhere in Germany. In either case, time will soon remove the people responsible for a genocide that ended nearly 80 years ago.
The end of the Holocaust trials isn’t the end of the Holocaust itself. That will live on as a reminder of how cruel people can be and what happens when people are seen as disposable objects. It’s similar to Stalin’s gulag archipelago in the former Soviet Union, Cambodia’s killing fields, Mao’s Cultural Revolution and, in one respect, even in the lynchings that once occurred here in the United States.
The possible end of the Holocaust trials is another reminder of how people can be turned against each other and persuaded to perform extreme acts of cruelty — all for the “greater good,” of course.
We’re not at that point in this country, but given how many people gain profit and power from dividing Americans into groups that detest each other, it’s not out of the realm of possibility for vigilantes to take matters into their own hands. Some say it’s already happening.
The phrase “never again” applies to all of us. We can’t allow ourselves to be manipulated into being tools of evil, the way Irmgard Furchner was.
