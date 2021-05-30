There are many ways to observe this Memorial Day weekend. It’s a remembrance of the past, and it’s a lesson for the future.
The remembrances started days or weeks ago as families began placing flowers on the graves of their departed. Some families will use the three-day weekend for small gatherings or large-scale reunions. It’s a time for recreation to mark the unofficial end of spring and the beginning of a long, hot summer.
Parades and memorial events will remind us of the real purpose of this day — to honor the lives of servicemen, servicewomen, merchant mariners and others lost in armed conflicts, from the Revolutionary War to modern-day conflicts in the Middle East and Afghanistan. These events — large and small; public or private — remind us of the sacrifices that were made for our way of life. Some of these people went to war willingly; some were drafted. Some died on the battlefield, at sea or in the air; some died years later of causes related to their service.
Looking forward, one way to honor our dead is to ensure we do not ask our people to die needlessly. One phrase that has taken hold in recent months is “endless wars.” Traditionally the United States went to war for specific purposes. When those goals were met, the war ended. Something changed after World War II. There was the stalemate in Korea, the loss in Vietnam, smaller conflicts elsewhere and the truly endless wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Former President Donald Trump set the goal of pulling American forces out of Afghanistan this year. Current President Joe Biden says he will have them out before the 20th anniversary of 9/11. It’s one of those rare foreign policy goals that people in both parties agree on. It’s time for our people there to come home.
Before President Biden or any future president commits our people to future conflicts, we the people must be convinced the cause is just and unavoidable. The lives of our servicemembers are as precious to their families as the lives of anyone else. They are not pawns to be sacrificed for vague goals.
As Abraham Lincoln said at Gettysburg in the greatest speech made on American soil, “It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us — that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion — that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain — that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”