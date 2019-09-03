A couple of members of the Cabell County Commission got into a lively discussion at their meeting on Aug. 22 on how to handle organizations' requests for money that was raised by the county's tax levy aimed at providing services to benefit senior citizens.
Both commission President Nancy Cartmill and commissioner Jim Morgan raised some good points about how such requests are handled now and some proposed changes to the process. But amid all the debate regarding processes, another factor stood out - the senior levy fund has a rather healthy balance now. That raises the question of whether the commission is hanging on to that money too tightly.
The particular debate last month had to do with whether the commission was being too much of a stickler for deadlines. Approved requests from organizations this budget year total about $145,000; they had submitted their requests for money by the deadline that had been established by the commission. A third request, from the Facing Hunger Foodbank for $100,000, did not meet the initial deadline and then was submitted late again when the organization was given extra time.
Cartmill made the point that the food bank request shouldn't be granted because of the missed deadlines - at least not right away. Morgan took a different view: Why impose any deadlines at all, and deal with the requests when they come in? He proposed doing away with the deadline, but that was not supported at the Aug. 22 meeting by Cartmill or the commission's third member, Kelli Sobonya.
As it stands now, the issue will be taken up again when the commission meets this month, and indications are that the application process will be changed - not only to do away with the deadline but also to implement an application form so that requests for funding will be uniform in their structure.
Both sound like good ideas.
But there's still the question about how much money has accumulated from the senior levy.
The levy brings in about $208,000 a year in tax revenue that is supposed to be used to serve senior citizens. Yet, as of now, that senior levy fund has a balance of about $651,000, and it will get another $208,000 infusion this tax year, pushing it to about $860,000. If the county commission approves all the pending requests - totaling about $245,000 - it would still have a balance of about $615,000.
Why so much? Why should there be a fund balance of about three times what the levy brings in each year?
Certainly, senior citizens in Cabell County have more needs that could be met. Are the county and various non-profit agencies in the county not recognizing those? Does the county need to do a better job seeking proposals to serve the county's seniors? Or is the levy simply not needed - at least not at its current tax rate?
Having somewhat of a cushion in the senior levy fund is desirable. But the county should be more aggressive in identifying needs of senior citizens and seeking groups who propose how to meet them. More of the senior levy money should be put to work.