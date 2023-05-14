In the spring of 2004, then-Gov. Bob Wise made a trip to downtown Huntington for one of those grip-and-grin sessions where he passed a check or something to local officials for a worthy project. People stood with the governor for the photo op and then scattered. They left the governor standing there alone, looking as if he wanted to talk to someone but no one wanted to be seen with him.
Wise would have run for re-election that year, but a personal scandal sunk his political future. In that moment in Huntington, he realized that your “friends” will abandon you if they see you as poison.
West Virginia University basketball coach Bob Huggins has all summer to wonder if he suffers the same fate. Last week, Huggins was on a live broadcast on a Cincinnati radio station joking with the host about his days as coach at the University of Cincinnati. Huggins must have forgotten he was on the air when twice he uttered a word that may have been used among friends in a locker room but is considered an anti-gay slur elsewhere. It was meant to be a joke referring to Cincinnati’s cross-town rival, Xavier University, but it wasn’t funny. And Huggins dragged Catholics into his attempt at humor.
Condemnation was quick to come, including from the WVU administration. Just as quickly, Huggins apologized for the “completely insensitive and abhorrent phrase,” as he called it, he had used.
“As I have shared with my players over my 40 years of coaching, there are consequences for our words and actions, and I will fully accept any coming my way. I am ashamed and embarrassed and heartbroken for those I have hurt. I must do better, and I will,” his apology said.
If it had been anyone other than Huggins, there would have been an immediate dismissal. Instead he was hit with disciplinary actions that will follow him for months.
His salary of $4.15 million — the highest of any state employee in West Virginia — will be reduced by $1 million. The $1 million will instead go to WVU’s LGBTQ+ Center, a mental health center at the university and other groups that support marginalized communities. His contract was amended from a multi-year deal to a year-by-year agreement that ends on April 30, 2024.
Huggins will be suspended for the first three games of the 2023-24 season, which for WVU mainly function as warmup games against lesser competition.
Huggins and all current and future athletics coaching staff will undergo training that will be developed by the university’s LGBTQ+ Center to address all aspects of inequality, including homophobia, transphobia and sexism. Huggins also will be required to meet with LGBTQ+ leaders from throughout the state. In other words, he will be spending a lot of time with the people his words hurt most.
So now Huggins knows what it’s like to live life on a short leash. One more slip of the tongue and he’s gone. But looking at the situation a few days later, Huggins might have been better off if he had been fired.
Despite his apology and WVU’s actions, Huggins has tarnished the WVU brand. He tarnished his own brand in the process. We’ll have to see how crowds react to Huggins when WVU goes on the road this coming season. We’ll have to see how he is received on the WVU campus when students return in late summer.
It’s easy for any of us to make the sort of mistake Huggins made, but that does not excuse what he did. Given Huggins’ high profile in the state and in college basketball nationally, it will take time for him to redeem himself, if he can.
