Huntington Mayor Steve Williams made an interesting observation about the city’s infrastructure during this week’s legislative interim meetings in town, and his comments say something about how things have changed in the past few years.
“Our city really found itself that over a 60-year period, virtually nothing was being done with infrastructure,” Williams told the Legislative Joint Standing Committee on Finance when it met Monday. “Now with our partnerships with the state and others, we have the resources to be able to do some things.”
That evening, the city council approved a plan to repair or replace eight bridges in the city. The West Virginia Department of Transportation will use money from the federal Infrastructure and Jobs Act for the work. The bridges the council approved for work are the Madison Avenue arch bridge, the Harvey Road Bridge, the Whitaker Boulevard bridge, the first Wilson Court Bridge, the Beechwood Street bridge, the 12th Street bridge and the Enslow Boulevard bridge.
At the same time, the city is moving ahead with plans for needed upgrades at the wastewater treatment plant, and problems with stormwater runoff in the Highlawn area are beginning to be addressed. For years those problems seemed to have no solution.
Along with that, Williams boasted about how another longstanding problem had been addressed after years of previous administrations’ inability to address it: city pension fund liabilities.
“Instead of being the example of how not to run a pension system, we’re the example of how a city can respond and make hard decisions and be able to stabilize ourselves,” he said Sunday.
Williams said legislation gave cities the option of closing their existing retirement plans to new hires and refinancing those plans over a 40-year period to pay off their unfunded liabilities, and it allowed them to place new hires in a retirement plan similar to benefits offered to emergency medical services employees. Even with that, it took years to get caught up, he said.
Between August 2017 and June 2019, pensions were caught up by paying more than $25.7 million, and every payment has been made on time since, he said.
Williams said without the city changing its pension plan, the its pension obligations were set to cost more than 40% of Huntington’s general fund budget and would have brought the city to near bankruptcy within a few years.
Since 2013, the fire pension fund has increased from $13,522,855 to $38,838,464, and the police pension fund increased from $22,413,615 to $46,695,916, he said.
As noted, none of this happened without help from the state and federal levels. But city officials had to make politically difficult decisions, particularly in dealing with wastewater and stormwater infrastructure. The point is that progress is being made.
Long gone are the days when the favorite pastime of city residents was complaining about where Interstate 64 was built or how the city’s old-money power structure had prevented anything new or good from coming into town. As that generation of complainers has given way to another generation, things are getting done.
