Last week, the Huntington City Council enacted an ordinance offering a tax break to new homeoers looking to build new houses or renovate existing ones. It is the first step in Mayor Steve Williams’ plan to persuade people to move to the city.
“The one thing we all have come to learn is that ‘normal’ has forever changed in our lives, and more recently I’ve been reading and have received data that in major metro areas, a significant percentage of individuals living in those areas are indicating that they would now be interested in moving to smaller towns or rural areas,” Williams told the council. “It occurred to me that we need to up our game a little bit and give an additional incentive to those who are wanting to move to Huntington.”
The ordinance eliminates the 2% business and occupation tax assessed for contractors and subcontractors of single-family homes, specifically for first-time buyers, up to $200,000 in gross revenue.
Because much of the housing in Huntington was built nearly a century ago, Williams said the new ordinance would also assist in bringing those older homes with “good bones” into modern-day standards.
The ordinance goes into effect Oct. 1 and is just one of several steps the city will soon take moving forward, Williams said.
Demolishing dilapidated or abandoned structures in Huntington has also been a priority in recent years, and Williams said the second phase will be to make those properties more accessible for individuals to acquire and remodel.
For several years, the city has demolished vacant and dilapidated structures — the kind that lead to blight and attract crime. At least 100 such structures were torn down last year. That creates vacant lots for redevelopment if they are in suitable locations.
“And the third step — it could involve the city, but will certainly involve individuals within the community — is to identify and target individuals in certain markets, of certain occupations, who could be working remotely and are looking to be able to live in smaller towns or rural America,” Williams said. “We are taking the first steps toward identifying who is our target market.”
Williams said Huntington appeals to those interested in the amenities of a larger city with the charms of a small town, especially as the pandemic continues to drive people away from crowded “hot spot” areas.
It’s an interesting plan that takes advantage of the possible after-effects of the COVID-19 situation.
There will be obstacles for Huntington to overcome. Other than the ones addressed in Williams’ plan, what other ones must be addressed for Huntington to be more marketable? Infrastructure, including broadband in residential areas, is one. The storm sewer system needs significant upgrades, and city streets have potholes galore. Every city has them, but it would be a good selling point if Huntington could document that it has fewer than average.
There may be other problems. If employers expect employees to work from home long-term, will current zoning ordinances be a roadblock? Somehow taxes and fees will come into play as well.
The big one, though, is reputation. It’s not unusual for a person who lives in or near Huntington to hear someone from another area to point out the city’s problems with drugs and crime. It was bad enough before, but what happened with opioid addiction made it worse. Yes, the city has made improvements, but once lost, reputations can take time to restore.
Nevertheless, Williams’ plan is a good one. No one knows if the trend toward home-based work is a permanent one, but Huntington must be ready if it is.