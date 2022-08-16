The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The City of Huntington is edging closer to installing new high-speed internet access to every residence and business in town.

Engineering plans are being developed to install 183 miles of fiber-optic line. If all goes well, the project could be in service before the end of 2024.

