The City of Huntington is edging closer to installing new high-speed internet access to every residence and business in town.
Engineering plans are being developed to install 183 miles of fiber-optic line. If all goes well, the project could be in service before the end of 2024.
Earlier this year, the Huntington City Council approved $7 million of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds to expand broadband in the city. The total estimated cost of the project is $14 million. The city is seeking other sources of funding, such as federal and state grants.
“We hope this will increase your access to broadband high-speed internet, and we hope it’ll be an economic driver for recruiting businesses to the city,” said Cory Dennison, the city’s American Rescue Plan Act project manager.
By retaining a fiber-optic backbone, the city could pave the way for more internet service providers to come into the city and drive competition, Dennison said. The fiber lines could also be a recruiting tool for businesses, especially ones that require large data transfers, such as the telehealth industry.
The fiber-optic lines could also allow Huntington to become a “smart city” in the future through additions like sensors to monitor flooding along waterways, digitally tracking vehicles in the city’s fleet and other services to help first responders in the Huntington Police and Fire departments, Dennison said.
Devils will lurk in the many details that must be decided before a fiber-optic system goes online. Who will operate it? How much control will the city retain over fees and daily operations?
If the additional financing can be secured and if the system can be built on time and within budget, it will be good for both the city and, more or less, for nearby areas.
For the city, it’s an incentive for people and businesses to locate in town if they need or want the best available internet service, assuming it’s truly fast, affordable and reliable. That’s always been a problem with internet service providers in this region. They promise speeds up to a certain point, but their systems don’t always provide them.
For people outside the city, it’s an incentive for their internet service providers to step up their game and offer a service that’s competitive.
There’s always a downside, of course. One is that if the city and its closest neighbors offer something that private industry won’t do for rural areas, the economy will divide into a region of haves and have nots based on internet speeds. It’s sort of like that now. For many buyers, houses in low-speed areas are not as attractive as those in areas with higher internet speeds. Internet service could become a deciding factor in growth similar to that of other utilities such as public water or sewer service.
But those are struggles for another time and for entities other than the City of Huntington to concern themselves with. Huntington could be about to become a leader in internet service, and that should be a good step forward.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.