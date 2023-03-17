The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

No one wants to see flashing blue lights as they’re driving along minding their own business, but sometimes law enforcement must crack down on excessive speed. The construction zone on Interstate 64 between the 29th Street exit and the Huntington Mall became an area of increased enforcement of the 55 mph speed limit this week. It was necessary.

I-64 has become a road to avoid, and it will remain one for a while. The design of traffic flow during construction can confuse a driver passing through there the first time. Once drivers are used to the patterns, they may conveniently “forget” about the lower speed limit. Uncertainty among some drivers and excessive speed by others is a dangerous combination.

