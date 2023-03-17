No one wants to see flashing blue lights as they’re driving along minding their own business, but sometimes law enforcement must crack down on excessive speed. The construction zone on Interstate 64 between the 29th Street exit and the Huntington Mall became an area of increased enforcement of the 55 mph speed limit this week. It was necessary.
I-64 has become a road to avoid, and it will remain one for a while. The design of traffic flow during construction can confuse a driver passing through there the first time. Once drivers are used to the patterns, they may conveniently “forget” about the lower speed limit. Uncertainty among some drivers and excessive speed by others is a dangerous combination.
In 2022, 276 people were injured and eight were killed as a result of 800 crashes that occurred in work zones across West Virginia, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation.
Recent tractor-trailer crashes have caused traffic headaches throughout the work zone. Avery Meadows, a patrolman with the Barboursville Police Department, said tractor-trailers are so heavy that when they crash, they can break the concrete wall in a work zone, which shuts down both lanes of traffic.
Meadows cited speed as a factor in work zone wrecks. He said speed becomes more of a hazard if a driver gets distracted for any amount of time.
And so the talk in the area this week has been the number of flashing blue lights drivers see when they’re on that stretch of highway.
This crackdown was necessary to remind drivers of the need to slow down and exercise caution in a work zone. It sounds so simple, but too many drivers think they are the most important people on the road and laws just get in the way of their haste.
Driving safety is so simple. Focus on the situation. Slow down. Be aware of others around you. Anticipate problems. People driving cars should remember that heavy trucks need time and space to decelerate or stop. Stay off the phone. Don’t be the driver that others must fear.
In this case, we’re talking about five miles. It’s a long work zone, but it’s a short part of a drive from Huntington to Milton or beyond. And we’re talking about what could be life or death.
Let’s hope a similar safety blitz won’t be needed again.
