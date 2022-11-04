From the Huntington Mall exit at about Mile 20 to the Hurricane exit at Mile 34, there is only one exit on Interstate 64. That one is at Milton — Exit 28. For all the residential and other growth that has occurred in that corridor — Ona, Culloden and elsewhere — those three exits have been the only access to the Tri-State’s major highway corridor.
In four years, that should change, and transportation should be easier.
Wednesday afternoon, state officials conducted the ceremonial groundbreaking for the new Culloden exit. The West Virginia Division of Highways awarded the construction contract in June to Triton Construction Inc., which bid $32,346,000. The project is funded through the statewide $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity highway maintenance and construction program, created by Gov. Jim Justice in 2017 and approved by voters.
At the groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday, Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards said beyond economic development, the project will relieve traffic in and around the Hurricane interchange — and along Teays Valley Road — which can be a nightmare for residents to navigate at peak commuting hours.
Edwards said many Hurricane and Culloden residents who live in housing developments along Virginia Avenue, through which the interchange access road will weave, will travel to the Milton exit to avoid the traffic hassle, adding miles to their commute.
“It will free up traffic off the Hurricane interchange. It’s going to allow for more growth from Hurricane all the way down into Culloden,” he said. “We will all benefit. Even if something gets built in Culloden, Hurricane will benefit.”
When I-64 was designed and built in the 1950s and 1960s, Culloden didn’t need an interchange. It does now. People in Milton and Hurricane also need the new interchange given the amount of traffic in those communities at rush hour.
Justice promised the new interchange as part of the deal to win voter approval for his package of tax and fee increases. Now he’s delivering on that promise.
Construction is expected to take four years. Not only is a road of less than a mile long to be built, but the bridges on I-64 between the exit and entry ramps will be replaced, and that tends to be a long process.
So people who drive between Milton and Hurricane will have yet another construction zone to deal with. But that’s good, right? A longstanding problem is being corrected. It took a while, but it’s getting done.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.