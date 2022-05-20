Four and a half years ago, people who drive Interstate 64 were promised a new interchange between Milton and Hurricane if voters approved a package of tax and fee increases. The new interchange was one of several Metro Valley projects listed in Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads to Prosperity plan.
Voters did their part, and now the state is doing its part. This week, the Division of Highways awarded a $32 million contract to Triton Construction to build the interchange to connect I-64 with U.S. 60 at Culloden. The interchange should relieve congestion in both the Milton and Hurricane areas.
“We have seen traffic backed up from the Hurricane exit to the interstate, which is a safety issue, and this should take care of it,” Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards told The Herald-Dispatch reporter Fred Pace. “It will also help with traffic congestion during rush hour and in the evenings, which will help everyone else as well, from Milton to Teays Valley.”
The state scaled back its original plan for the interchange, which reduced its cost but also extended the timeline.
“Over the last couple of years, we heard it was back on the table and the excitement started to build because this interchange will allow Hurricane to continue to grow and add new businesses without necessarily adding to the traffic problems we currently face,” Edwards said.
The downside of this welcome news is that drivers will have another construction zone to contend with. That’s a small, temporary inconvenience for a long-term payoff. It shouldn’t be any worse than what drivers experience now between Huntington and Nitro as I-64 is widened and new bridges are built across the Kanawha River. All should ease congestion once they are finished.
The current schedule calls for the Culloden interchange to be open in about three years. By then the other I-64 work should be completed. Driving from Kenova to Charleston or any point in between should be an easier task.
These projects are funded through the tax and fee increases Justice asked for. In this region, Justice has kept his promise to improve main traffic arteries and to include projects on two-lane primary and secondary roads also.
When I-64 was designed and built in the 1950s and 1960s, Culloden didn’t need an interchange. It does now. Seeing dirt moving will be a welcome sight.
