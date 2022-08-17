West Virginia’s regional jail system is full of inmates and short on corrections officers. Last week, Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency that allows the Department of Corrections to use National Guard members to staff regional jails, but that bypasses the primary issue.
That issue is a labor shortage that could be seen coming, as opposed to an emergency, which comes up unexpectedly.
If convenience stores and sandwich shops post signs in their windows advertising for part-time help and if school systems park buses along busy streets with banners offering to train new drivers, why should the regional jail system be any better off in hiring new workers?
While West Virginia traditionally has been a labor surplus state — more prospective workers than jobs available — that might not be the case anymore.
For most of this century, West Virginia’s unemployment rate has been in the range of 5% to 6%. Remember, only people who are actively seeking work are counted as unemployed. People who have dropped out of the labor market or who are unable to work are not counted. The rate bottomed out at 4.4% in April, May and June of 2008 before peaking at around 9% during the Great Recession of 2009.
From there it had a slow descent back to around 4.9% to 5% before pandemic-related lockdowns sent it from 5.2% in March 2020 to 15.5% in April. It fell quickly, however, and in June of this year the official rate was 3.6%.
In other words, it’s now a seller’s market for labor, so employers must be ready to pay more if they expect to staff their businesses — or regional jails — adequately.
One other thing to remember is that the Baby Boom generation is retiring. In four years, the youngest Boomers will turn 62 and become eligible to collect Social Security. If they wait until age 67, that’s still less than 10 years away.
At the end of June, there were 983 vacancies in the state’s incarceration facilities, Division of Corrections Chief of Staff Brad Douglas told an interim legislative committee last month.
In a news release last week announcing the state of emergency for the corrections system, Justice said the staffing shortages have been and remain the highest in the Eastern Panhandle, with a 64% vacancy rate at Potomac Highlands Regional Jail and a 61% vacancy rate at Vicki V. Douglas Juvenile Center in Berkeley County.
Justice said starting pay for a correctional officer in West Virginia is about $33,214. In Virginia, the starting salary for a correctional officer is $34,380, and it’s $37,630 in Ohio, $40,270 in Pennsylvania and $43,370 in Maryland, according to Justice’s release.
The bottom line is that if the governor and the Legislature want to hire people to fill the empty slots in the regional jail system, especially in the Eastern Panhandle where job opportunities are more plentiful, they will have to consider raising the salary schedule. Locality pay should be on the table as well so border counties can be competitive in their search for corrections officers.
The labor market has changed in the past couple of years. If the state wants to hire the best employees for its corrections system, it had better be ready to compete for them.
