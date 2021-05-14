Mike DeWine has the right idea. He may have been forced into accepting it, but he still has the right idea.
Ohio’s governor announced Wednesday that all of Ohio’s COVID-19 orders except those applying to nursing homes and other long-term care facilities will end June 2. That puts an end to government- ordered mask mandates, although individual businesses may require that customers wear masks.
In announcing the end to most of Ohio’s COVID-19 orders, DeWine noted that the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations has fallen and that people age 65 and older — the most vulnerable to the disease — have a high vaccination rate.
“It’s time to end the health orders. It’s been a year. You’ve followed the protocols,” DeWine said, according to the Associated Press. “You’ve done what we’ve asked. You’ve bravely fought this virus.”
He added, “There comes a time when individual responsibility simply must take over.”
This is likely a case where DeWine is more following than leading. Many people in Ohio and elsewhere have decided they’ve had enough of masks and they wear them only when they have to. People are being vaccinated. The fear of COVID-19 has diminished to the point where people are willing to take their chances with living life the way they did two years ago.
There are also political considerations. DeWine is up for re-election next year, and he undoubtedly has other things to do than focus primarily on COVID-19.
The AP also noted that DeWine’s comments on Wednesday came about a month before Republican lawmakers in the Ohio General Assembly were set to vote on removing the mandates DeWine ordered. Earlier this year, lawmakers passed a bill giving them power effective June 23 to remove all of DeWine’s mandates. DeWine vetoed, but legislators overrode his veto.
“Ohioans care about getting their businesses open and doing other things that will allow some freedom,” Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman, D- Lima, said, according to the AP.
Many — if not most — West Virginians are ready for an end of the mandates, just as many Ohioans are. Businesses are reopening and advertising for employees. Schools are back in session. Vaccinations are available to whoever wants them. The days of shutting down everything because of the possibility of COVID-19 are past. People want their lives back. Soon they will have the choice of shopping in stores that require masks and those that don’t.
Political considerations forced DeWine to admit that we’ve reached the point where preventing the spread of this disease is more of a personal responsibility than a governmental one. That doesn’t give people license to ignore the fact COVID-19 is still out there and still infecting people. Social distancing is still a good idea when it’s possible. Being vaccinated is a good idea, too.
DeWine has decided — perhaps grudgingly — to trust his constituents. Now we see if West Virginia officials will follow his lead.