West Virginia’s emergency medical services have a problem shared by many employers across the Mountain State. They’re having a tough time finding people to work.
Gordon Merry, director of Cabell County EMS, said Monday that at one point he had two paramedics on every ambulance. Now he is down to a paramedic and EMT on each, typically. He added Cabell EMS currently has two trucks down permanently because of low staffing. Others are down daily because of illness and not having people to fill the spots.
Merry said the staffing and funding issues affect every area of the state.
“Prior to the pandemic, we were doing OK. When the pandemic hit, we started having trouble recruiting people, and it continued to get worse,” Merry told The Herald-Dispatch reporter Courtney Hessler on Monday. “We talked to the powers that be, and we did not have a state EMS medical director for almost the whole time of the pandemic. So our support from the state was a little weak.”
The problem was discussed by members of the West Virginia Legislature during their interim meetings in Morgantown on Sunday. Forest Weyen, executive director of Monongalia County EMS, told legislators more collaboration beyond county lines is needed. He also said increasing funding for PEIA to reimburse for EMS services would help. Currently, EMS agencies only get reimbursed if they take someone somewhere, but they receive little to no funding for calls that don’t require a hospital transport, such as drug overdoses and mental health calls.
According to the West Virginia EMS Coalition, the state had 6,276 certified EMTs and paramedics in 2019 but only 4,375 last year — a decrease of 30%. Unless it is overstaffed, no enterprise can sustain that amount of attrition without sacrificing customer service. In this case, customer service is a matter of saving lives.
In its regular session this year, the Legislature passed HCR 109, which requests a study of the cause and possible solutions to the issues regarding the supply of current and demand for future emergency service personnel, including emergency medical technicians and paramedics.
Something led 30% of the state’s paramedics and EMTs to leave their jobs between 2019 and 2021, and something is keeping a like number of people from taking their place. It could be a matter of pay, working hours or working conditions. It could be any combination of the three. There could be a need for better leadership at the top. The legislative study must look at all possibilities and talk to as many people, including people who have left the system, as possible.
The right people must be found, trained and provided what they need to stay. It’s a matter of public safety.